New Liverpool signing Dominik Szoboszlai leaves Reds superstar stunned during fitness test in pre-season

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has made an outstanding first impression on his teammates and manager Jurgen Klopp.

The Hungarian midfielder was put through the infamous lactate test on Tuesday, July 11, at the AXA training base after he was introduced to his teammates alongside Alexis Mac Allister.

With James Milner no longer around, the title of Liverpool's fittest athlete was up for grabs. While the likes of Mohamed Salah shined in the challenge, Szoboszlai was able to hold his own.

Footage of the new squad's first training session has emerged, and the Hungarian midfielder seems to have impressed in his first fitness test at the club (via Liverpool Echo). The former RB Leipzig star completed the challenge quite easily, leaving a strong impression on Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was reportedly stunned at Dominik Szoboszlai's performance.

When asked if he found the challenge rather straightforward, the Hungarian international offered a blunt reply. He said:

"No comment."

The Reds secured Szoboszlai's services from RB Leipzig for £60 million as they continue the revamp of their midfield department. He was in stellar form for the German outfit during the 2022/23 campaign, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in 31 Bundesliga appearances.

He also managed to put on some impressive performances in the UEFA Champions League last term, registering a goal and two assists in eight European outings last season.

It remains to be seen whether Dominik Szoboszlai manages to translate his form to the English Premier League.

"This is a great signing" - Pundit heaps praise on new Liverpool signing

Liverpool icon Steve Nicol lavished praise on Dominik Szoboszlai, lauding the Reds for securing the Hungarian's services.

The retired Scottish footballer believes the former RB Leipzig star will shine at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp. He insisted that Szoboszlai will easily secure a place in the Reds' starting XI next season.

Nicol told ESPN:

"Everybody, when they talk about this guy, they talk about how he has more in his locker. Well, from what I have seen, the guy ain’t bad right now. I don’t see any reason why he doesn’t go into the Liverpool side straightaway. If we are talking about the majority of so-called experts, we all agree that he is going to get better, so this is a great signing."

He added:

"I don’t see who is ahead of him (in terms of starting straightaway for Klopp). Or why they should be ahead of him. Henderson is getting on a little bit. You have Harvey Elliott is getting better and more experience. He doesn’t have the football knowledge that Szoboszlai has."

