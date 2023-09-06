3 best Manchester United players in the 2023-24 Premier League season up till now

Manchester United have picked up six points from their opening four league games. They recently fell short at the Emirates as they lost 3-1 to Arsenal, however their performance was good and many will feel that they were unlucky to not come away with anything from the game, especially after Alejandro Garnacho's goal was ruled out by VAR in what was an extremely tight call.

The Red Devils have definitely not had the start they were hoping for and manager Erik ten Hag definitely has a lot to think about over the international break.

However, they started slow last season too and if you compare where they were at this stage last season, they are in a better position. Fans must therefore not lose hope in their team's ability to turn things around after the break.

There have also been some positives to take from these opening four league games and in this article, we will look at three United players who have stood out from the rest.

#3. Andre Onana

Andre Onana joined Manchester United for £43.8 million from Inter Milan following David De Gea's departure. The Cameroon international was arguably one of the best keepers in the market and he has shown his fantastic abilities as a modern-day keeper thus far. Ten Hag's side are much more comfortable playing out from the back as opposed to last season as De Gea's ball-playing skills were limited.

The Cameroon international has also displayed his strong capabilities of dominating his box and coming out to claim crosses. In the recent defeat to Arsenal, Onana played a pivotal role as all of United's play started with the keeper. The Arsenal players were hesitant to press the 27-year-old and this helped United control the game to some extent.

While the Red Devils lost at the Emirates, Onana's calmness on the ball will help United in the big games away from home as this trait helps relieve pressure and gives the outfield players of settling into games.

#2. Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford was undoubtedly United's most effective player last season as he finished the season with 30 goals. That proved to be his best-scoring season ever in a red shirt. The forward was quiet in the opening two league games however he has started to impact games again in the last two matches.

Against Forest, he provided an assist, won a penalty, and played a clever ball into Fernandes which ultimately led to a goal. At the Emirates, he found himself on the end of a fantastic ball by Christian Eriksen on the counter and fired a good strike to give United the lead. The finish was reminiscent of the types of goals he scored last season, which should give the Old Trafford faithful a huge sense of hope.

#1. Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen has started in the last two league games as he has come in to replace the injured Mason Mount. The Dane international had a good first season last year at the club. Eriksen's integration into the team has proved to have a positive impact and the midfielder scored against Forest and provided an assist in the game against Arsenal.

He has also brought a sense of solidity to the midfield as he has partnered Casemiro. Eriksen has shown a good balance of sticking to his position when defending and also getting further forward when United attack. This was a big problem in the games against Wolves and Spurs, however in the last two games the midfield has not been bypassed easily.

While the midfielder's playing time is likely to be hampered with the arrival of Soufyan Amrabat, Eriksen has proven he can play a vital role for Ten Hag's side his season as a squad player.