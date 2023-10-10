3 best-performing Arsenal players in the 2023-24 season so far

Arsenal's 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the Premier League at the weekend could be seen as an indication that they are fully equipped to compete for the title.

During the previous campaign, Arsenal went head-to-head with Pep Guardioala's die for the league title but struggled in the last lap. Nevertheless, having started the current season on an extremely sharp note, the Gunners are one of the teams that are predicted to raise the trophy.

Arsenal has won six and drawn two out of the eight games that they've played in the league so far and are currently undefeated.

In Europe, Arsenal has won one and lost one out of the two UEFA Champions League games they've played this season and are second in the Group B standings.

We rank three best-performing Arsenal players in the 2023-24 season so far.

#3 Martin Odegaard

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Ever since the Norwegian became the first-choice attacking midfielder of the Gunners, the attacking side of the midfield has been modified. This is down to his crisp level of creativity and technicality in front of goal.

Similarly, if you try to pinpoint his individual performance in several games, you will see that Odegaard is a midfielder who tracks back to help out in the defense.

Ultimately, his intelligence has been a key in the final third as it helps him to easily set up chances for the attackers to slot the ball in the back of the net. The Norwegian midfielder has netted four goals and registered one assist in 12 games across all competitions.

#2 Declan Rice

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Last season, one of the challenges that Arsenal were faced with was the issue of stabilizing the defensive side of the midfield. However, after the signing of Declan Rice, the Gunners' midfield has been stable and have conceded the joint-lowest number of goals in the league this season (6).

Rice has been defensively intuitive at the center of the park, as he has registered 18 tackles and 13 key interceptions in the Premier League so far. He has also been on the scoresheet once in 11 appearances.

#1 Bukayo Saka

AFC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Fans might not understand how key Bukayo Saka is for Arsenal until he's unavailable. While he can be seen as a tricky and clinical winger, his presence on the right flank has been important for the Gunners over the years.

This is because Saka is a forward who delivers a combination of inventiveness and finishing in the final third as his presence also lessens the burden on other attackers to deliver.

The Englishman has netted five goals and registered five assists as well in 10 appearances across all competitions. He remains an important player for the Gunners in their quest for the league title.