 3 best-performing Real Madrid players in the 2023-24 season so far

Rating by chronology, Real Madrid is one of the most prestigious clubs in the world, having won several distinguished trophies both in their domestic league and in the international football scene in totality.

Real Madrid has also had a colorful start to the 2023-24 campaign, as they've registered 24 points from nine league games played so far. Also, in the UEFA Champions League competition, they are top of the Group C standings having registered six points from two games.

Despite the sale of some noble players in the squad last summer, the team is still strong and resilient. As the above can best describe how good the squad is. While the team's resilience can be attributed to the manager's tactical set-up, there are some players who have been on top of their game.

On that note, this listicle will analyze and rank the three best-performing Real Madrid players this season so far.

#3 Kepa Arrizabalaga

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports

There are limited Real Madrid supporters that would have forecasted that Kepa would be moderately remarkable, having replaced Thibaut Courtois, who sustained a long-term knee injury during the pre-season. This is due to the fact that he was not so impressive in Chelsea, which was his previous club, and he was the club's second choice goalie as well.

In the last few months, Kepa has been rock solid in goal for Real Madrid, as he has conceded only seven goals and has kept five clean sheets in nine appearances across all competitions so far. Similarly, he has kept the second joint-highest number of clean sheets in the La Liga 2023-24 campaign (4).

Given his bright start in goal for the Los Blancos, he deserves his spot on the list.

#2 Joselu

Girona FC v RM CF - LaLiga EA Sports

From an impartial viewpoint, when Real Madrid signed him on loan, it looked as if he was only signed to offer some degree of expertise as a natural striker when necessary. However, in the last few months, Joselu has proven to be efficient and direct in front of goal as he is presently cementing his spot in the club's starting XI.

Judging by his attacking numbers, Joselu has netted five goals, and he has registered two assists in 11 games across all competitions for the Los Blancos.

Another unique thing about him as a number nine is that unlike Rodrygo, his presence has made the attack to be more complex to curtail because he's also perceived to be a very dangerous threat as he possesses the characteristics of a natural finisher. Hence, he deserves to be commended for his contributions so far.

#1 Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid CF v CA Osasuna - LaLiga EA Sports

In history, there are only a few players that have had a better start at the famous Santiago Bernabéu than Jude Bellingham, as it can be stated that the team is currently thriving on the performance of the youngster.

The Englishman has been sensational both in the midfield and in attack, as his moment of individual masterclass has aided numerous victories for the club so far. Bellingham has netted 10 goals and registered three assists in 10 games across all competitions. It can be categorically stated that he's the best signing from last summer so far.