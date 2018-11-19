3 best active Premier League strikers

We may all have favourite clubs and players, yet we cannot dispute great players of the modern game. In the beautiful game, the Premier League in particular currently boasts some of the best reflexive and attacking-minded strikers the world has to offer.

Although not all strikers were created equal, each talent and set of skills discussed in the following strikers make them worthy of inclusion in a list of the best Premier League strikers playing today.

Discussed here are Roberto Firmino, Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero – three strikers with very different playing styles and team support, yet talented in their own right.

Sergio Aguero is included in our list of the best strikers in the Premier League

Although a number of midfielders playing today could have been added to the list because of their goal scoring abilities, they have been left out for the purposes of another article.

Without further ado, here are the best strikers playing in the Premier League today.

#3 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Roberto Firmino is a different kind of attacker altogether

Along with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, Firmino seems to merge seamlessly as part of Liverpool’s front three.

Although Firmino has enjoyed more of a number 10 position this season – playing just behind Mohamed Salah – he has continued to be one of the most unselfish players in the game.

The 27-year-old Brazilian has scored an impressive 54 goals and obtained 41 assists in his 161 appearances for Liverpool. These may seem to be low stats at first; yet it is important to point out that Firmino’s style is to promote the interests of his teammates by setting up goals and facilitate play off the ball.

#2 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane has picked up the Golden Boot in two consecutive seasons

At the young age of 25, the English striker not only has a long career ahead of him, but he has also already been compared to Premier League all-time top goalscorer, Alan Shearer.

In 229 appearances for London’s Tottenham Hotspur, Kane has achieved an unbelievable 150 goals and 23 assists – making him an integral player in Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Kane has not only been named player of the month 6 times, but he has also won the Premier League’s Golden Boot in both the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

#1 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Ever since his arrival at Manchester City, Aguero has made a consistent impact

The Argentine international may now be 30 years old, but he has an incredibly consistent Premier League career behind him.

Especially in Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Aguero has enjoyed excellent supply. The striker currently has 151 goals in 218 league appearances for City at a rate of 0.69 goals per match.

Aguero has won the Premier League with Manchester City three times, while also picking up the Golden Boot in the 2014-15 season.

Is there a striker that you would add to this list?

Please feel free to comment your thoughts below.