×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 best active Premier League strikers

Chris Peterson
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
10   //    19 Nov 2018, 22:44 IST

We may all have favourite clubs and players, yet we cannot dispute great players of the modern game. In the beautiful game, the Premier League in particular currently boasts some of the best reflexive and attacking-minded strikers the world has to offer.

Although not all strikers were created equal, each talent and set of skills discussed in the following strikers make them worthy of inclusion in a list of the best Premier League strikers playing today.

Discussed here are Roberto Firmino, Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero – three strikers with very different playing styles and team support, yet talented in their own right.

Sergio Aguero is included in our list of the best strikers in the Premier League
Sergio Aguero is included in our list of the best strikers in the Premier League

Although a number of midfielders playing today could have been added to the list because of their goal scoring abilities, they have been left out for the purposes of another article.

Without further ado, here are the best strikers playing in the Premier League today.

#3 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Roberto Firmino is a different kind of attacker altogether
Roberto Firmino is a different kind of attacker altogether

Along with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, Firmino seems to merge seamlessly as part of Liverpool’s front three.

Although Firmino has enjoyed more of a number 10 position this season – playing just behind Mohamed Salah – he has continued to be one of the most unselfish players in the game.

The 27-year-old Brazilian has scored an impressive 54 goals and obtained 41 assists in his 161 appearances for Liverpool. These may seem to be low stats at first; yet it is important to point out that Firmino’s style is to promote the interests of his teammates by setting up goals and facilitate play off the ball.

#2 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane has picked up the Golden Boot in two consecutive seasons
Harry Kane has picked up the Golden Boot in two consecutive seasons

At the young age of 25, the English striker not only has a long career ahead of him, but he has also already been compared to Premier League all-time top goalscorer, Alan Shearer.

In 229 appearances for London’s Tottenham Hotspur, Kane has achieved an unbelievable 150 goals and 23 assists – making him an integral player in Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Kane has not only been named player of the month 6 times, but he has also won the Premier League’s Golden Boot in both the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

#1 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Ever since his arrival at Manchester City, Aguero has made a consistent impact
Ever since his arrival at Manchester City, Aguero has made a consistent impact

The Argentine international may now be 30 years old, but he has an incredibly consistent Premier League career behind him.

Especially in Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, Aguero has enjoyed excellent supply. The striker currently has 151 goals in 218 league appearances for City at a rate of 0.69 goals per match.

Aguero has won the Premier League with Manchester City three times, while also picking up the Golden Boot in the 2014-15 season.

Is there a striker that you would add to this list?

Please feel free to comment your thoughts below.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur Sergio Aguero Harry Kane Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading
Chris Peterson
CONTRIBUTOR
Football writer from Cape Town, South Africa.
Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham v Man City, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Five reasons Why Tottenham will...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5  centre forwards in the world
RELATED STORY
EPL: Top 3 goals of week 2
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Three reasons why Manchester City beat...
RELATED STORY
3 ways Tottenham Hotspur can challenge for the title
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Predicting the scores for...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Premier League attackers who were one-season wonders
RELATED STORY
Top 10 one-season wonders in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us