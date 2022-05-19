3 Best signings made by English clubs in the 2021-22 season

The 2021-22 season is coming to an end and has not failed to enthrall football lovers. Manchester City and Liverpool are fighting it out for the Premier League title with one point separating them. Moreover, Liverpool are in the UEFA Champions League final and will face the formidable Real Madrid on May 28.

Top English clubs have made some expensive signings this season and few have managed to meet the expectations of their supporters. Here's a look at the three best signings made by English clubs this season:

#3 Jack Grealish:

Grealish justified his signing in the second half of the season

The 26-year-old Grealish was signed by Manchester City for a record transfer fee of £100 million from Aston Villa after he impressed Pep Guardiola with his performance at Euro 2020. However, Grealish made an ordinary start to the season and often struggled to make it to the starting eleven of a formidable Manchester City team. Stiff competition from the likes of Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus did not make it easy for the Englishman.

He came to his own in the second half of the season and looked to be justifying his price-tag. He became more explosive with his dribbling and made a habit of cutting in from the left flank with good speed. He also succeeded in making the left winger's spot his own and became a regular feature in the starting line-up for City. He has also played his part in City once again becoming the table-toppers this season.

Grealish also succeeded in becoming one of the few English players to score on his UEFA Champions League debut against RB Leipzig for Manchester City. He has six goals and four assists from 38 matches this season and the Manchester City supporters have already pinned their hopes on him for the future.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo:

Ronaldo helped Manchester United salvage some pride this season

The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar returned to his former club Manchester United, for whom he had earlier played from 2003 to 2009, at the start of the current season. Ronaldo scored a brace in his very first match against Newcastle United. He also reached the landmark of scoring 100 Premier League career goals in the current season.

Ronaldo also scored a couple of hat-tricks against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City. He has understandably slowed down with age but retains the ability to be dangerous inside the penalty box. His aerial prowess has also not diminished much.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 🏽 My 2nd Premier League Player Of The Month Award, the 6th in my career. I’m as happy to win today as I was in my early days, the hunger for victory and achievements never fades away. Thanks to everyone that made this possible. My 2nd Premier League Player Of The Month Award, the 6th in my career. I’m as happy to win today as I was in my early days, the hunger for victory and achievements never fades away. Thanks to everyone that made this possible. 🙏🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/euYaSsHlBG

Ronaldo is the primary reason behind Manchester United still being in contention for a top-six finish this season. The veteran forward may not be at his best, but has managed to salvage some pride for the club where he attained fame for the first time. He has scored 24 goals in 38 matches this season, a return that is modest by his lofty standards, but respectable, nevertheless.

#1 Luis Diaz:

Unlike the above two, the 23-year-old Diaz did not sign for his club at the start of the current season. The Colombian forward was signed from FC Porto by Liverpool in the January transfer window. However, his exploits since then have been enough to cement his place among the finest signings of the season.

Diaz made it clear from the very beginning that he belonged on the hallowed turf at Anfield as he registered an assist against Cardiff City in the FA cup on his Liverpool debut. He has gone from strength to strength since then and also scored a goal and provided an assist against Benfica in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Diaz can run extremely fast with the ball at his feet and can also exchange passes frequently with his fellow forwards. He also has good dribbling skills. His rise to prominence has sidelined a prolific striker like Diogo Jota and a proven performer like Roberto Firmino.

Diaz usually starts as the left winger in Liverpool’s 4-3-3. He was also named the 'Player of the Match' in the FA Cup final against Chelsea for his scintillating display.

Luis Fernando Díaz @LuisFDiaz19 🏻 What a D R E A M !! What a D R E A M !! ❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/RPgeZDPYmR

The talented forward has six goals and four assists for Liverpool from 24 matches. The Reds are gunning for a quadruple this season and Diaz remains one of the key players in their pursuit of domestic as well as continental success.

