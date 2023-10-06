3 best-performing Tottenham Hotspur players of the 2023-24 Premier League season so far

Tottenham Hotspur are currently enjoying one of their best start to a Premier League season in recent years. The Lilywhites and Arsenal, are the only clubs in the English top flight yet to lose a game this season.

Ange Postecoglou has set up his team as one of the league's dominant sides and early favorites for the title. Spurs currently sit second on the league table with 17 points (five wins and two draws) after seven games.

They have delivered decent results against three of the big six teams namely Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool. Collectively, the north London team are looking rejuvenated under new manager Postecoglou.

There are some players whose input towards the team's success can be singled out due to their outstanding performance. As such, this article will take a look at the three best Tottenham Hotspur players so far this season.

#3 Yves Bissouma

Burnley FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The Mali international has been one of the stand-out performers in the Premier League this term. Bissouma is looking like a different player under Postecoglou. He joined the Lilywhites from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer but struggled in his debut season at the club under Antonio Conte.

However, this season, the 27-year-old has been a core of the manager's setup, featuring in all seven league games so far. Bissouma has been brilliant in central midfield for Spurs and ranks as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the top flight this season.

No player in the Premier League has completed more tackles and interceptions combined than the Malian midfielder. He ranks third for most interceptions made (13), and second for most tackles completed (25) in the league this season as seen on the Premier League's offficial website.

#2 James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

When Leicester City dropped to the Championship, one player who was certain to exit the club was James Maddison. It was no surprise when Tottenham splashed £40 million to acquire the services of the talented attacking midfielder.

Maddison has hit the ground running at his new club. In his first month at the club, he won the Premier League Player of the Month after registering a goal and two assists in three games in August.

In the north London derby against Arsenal, the English midfielder put up a sterling performance. He created two assists for Heung-Min Son, as Spurs picked up a 2-2 draw at the Emirates. His creativity in midfield has been one of the driving forces for Spurs this season.

The 26-year-old is one of the finest attack-minded midfielders in the English top flight this term. Currently, he is the league's joint top assist provider with two goals and four assists in seven Premier League games.

#1 Heung-Min Son

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Heung-Min Son has not only been one of Tottenham's best players this season but he is also one of the finest performers in the league at the moment. When Harry Kane completed a transfer to Bayern Munich this summer, it became clear that the South Korean would have to lead the line for his club. This responsibility became more dire after he was named club captain by manager Postecoglou.

Apparently, Son has lived up to expectations, as he is currently the backbone of Spurs' attack. The 2022 Premier League Golden Boot winner is currently in red-hot goalscoring form. He has netted six goals in his last four league games and is second on the scorer chart only behind Erling Haaland.

If Spurs are to compete for a place in the top four, they will need their captain to maintain his current form throughout the season.