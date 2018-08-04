3 Big Names That Could Join Premier League On Deadline Day

EPL transfer window ends August 9th

According to the new rules, the Premier League transfer window slams shut on August 9 next week. With not even a week left, the English clubs are still looking for more recruitments in order to make the best out of their new season.

The Deadline Day is always a panic period for making transfers. Prices for players go up & it's even more difficult to get a deal done. But still, there are 3 names that could be in the Premier League before the window ends.

#3 Ivan Perisic To Manchester United

Is Perisic the answer to the fans?

We all know the existing problems between Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho & the French international Anthony Martial. Martial's agent has already spoken to the media and has talked about the player wanting to leave the club as he isn't happy at all.

On the other hand, Jose has also not done any good to make things better. He has also been negative of the winger in his latest press conferences and has refused to answer about the current situation of Martial at the club.

If and only if Martial leaves United this summer, the Reds would want to make an immediate replacement and Ivan Perisic could be the perfect fit. Being wanted by Utd last summer as well, Perisic could be the one who replaces Martial.

And talking about the players quality, we all saw the World Cup and we know Perisic had an incredible performance.

