3 big occasions where FC Barcelona was favoured by the referee

The controversial UCL semi-final in 2011

The world of football has witnessed numerous changes taking place in favour of the betterment of one of the most loved games in the world. Latest of them being the introduction of VAR (Video Assistant Referee).

The introduction of VAR was necessary as the on-field referees might not be able to keep an eye on every event taking place on the pitch. VAR has been a spectacular feature which turned out to be very useful in the FIFA World Cup 2018.

However, talking about the referees' mistakes, FC Barcelona's name might come to mind as the Spanish giants have been apart of some of the biggest controversies in the UEFA Champions League over the past decade.

As it turned out, some of the infamous referee blunders favoured the Blaugrana and their opponents were denied a deserving chance to progress further in the competition. But as they say, the result is all that matters.

Referees are not gods, they do commit mistakes, like every one of us. However, no one would deny that over the past decade, referees have made some huge blunders in favor of the Spanish giants.

Let's take a look.

#3 Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona - UCL semi-finals 2011

It was intense

Often regarded as one of the most heated football matches in the world, El Clasico has always been a subject of heated moments, never-ending rivalry, hot debates and plenty of controversies.

Just a week after beating their arch-rivals, FC Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey final, Real Madrid had a semi-final clash with their eternal rivals.

Jose Mourinho's side marched into the match having a rock-solid defense. However, following a Dani Alves dive, Los Blancos's rigid center-back Pepe was shown a straight red card.

Replays showed that Pepe did not make any contact with the Brazilian fullback. Making things even uglier, the referee sent off Jose Mourinho for protesting against the decision. FC Barcelona won the first leg with a man advantage over their rivals.

Real Madrid managed a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou in the second leg. Higuain's goal was ruled-off controversially in the second leg.

Barcelona progressed to the final and went on to win the UCL title.

