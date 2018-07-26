3 big transfers that could happen if Eden Hazard moves to Real Madrid

Hazard to Real Madrid talk has gained pace, ever since Ronaldo left the club.

Florentino Perez is a busy man in the transfer market, looking to fill the huge void left by the departure of his talismanic player. James Rodriguez was the last big money signing made by Real Madrid and it’s been four years since they signed a Galactico.

Real Madrid fans would love to see Eden Hazard at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 27-year-old was phenomenal for Belgium in the 2018 World Cup, with 3 goals and 2 assists as Belgium finished 3rd in Russia.

If Hazard’s transfer to Real Madrid goes through this summer, a series of big money transfers will follow soon. Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri will not sit quietly. They will look to replace their best player before the season begins.

Let's take a look at the three big transfers that could happen if Eden Hazard moves to Real Madrid.

#1 Marital to Chelsea

It will certainly be a hard task for Chelsea to replace Eden Hazard, given the time that is remaining in the summer transfer window. They have already identified their replacement, and Manchester United forward, Antony Martial, tops the list to replace the Belgian.

Though Martial has a long way to go before matching Hazard’s abilities, Sarri believes that he has the potential to become one of the best forwards. The Frenchman was phenomenal for United in debut season but found it hard to get going under Jose Mourinho.

Martial has scored 9 goals and assisted 5 more in his 18 Premier League starts last season. Though inconsistent on occasions, he is truly an amazing player to watch when in full cry.

He is only 22 and could improve a lot with time on the pitch. He will not come cheaply though and Chelsea has the financial might to make the deal happen.

