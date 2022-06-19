3 Brendan Rodgers signings who are still at Liverpool

Brendan Rodgers joined Liverpool to replace Kenny Dalglish as manager in 2012. The Irishman nearly led the Reds to an English Premier League triumph during the 2013-14 season.

Rogers struggled during the subsequent seasons, however, and was replaced by Jurgen Klopp in October 2015. The current Leicester City manager signed 33 players during his time at Anfield for a collective fee of around £296 million (via LfcHistory.Net). Some of the players signed by Rogers are still playing a key role at Anfield.

On that note, here's a list of three Brendan Rodgers signings who are still with the club.

#1 Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino played a key role in the Reds' success in recent years.

Roberto Firmino joined Liverpool from Hoffenheim in the summer transfer window of 2015. He has played 231 league games for the Reds so far, scoring 71 goals.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ Salah: 156 goals (58 assists)

◉ Firmino: 75 goals (49 assists)

◉ Mané: 107 goals (30 assists)



It's the end of an era. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané scored 338 goals in their five seasons together at Liverpool:◉ Salah: 156 goals (58 assists)◉ Firmino: 75 goals (49 assists)◉ Mané: 107 goals (30 assists)It's the end of an era. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané scored 338 goals in their five seasons together at Liverpool:◉ Salah: 156 goals (58 assists)◉ Firmino: 75 goals (49 assists)◉ Mané: 107 goals (30 assists)It's the end of an era. 😭 https://t.co/LQGfaNOwQa

"Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane scored 338 goals in their five seasons together at Liverpool" - Squawka

Firmino has helped the Reds win six major trophies since arriving, including one English Premier League trophy and one UEFA Champions League title. The Brazil international won the Samba Gold award (best Brazilian in Europe) in 2018 and was also included in the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season 2017-18.

The 30-year-old is still an integral part of the Reds squad and made 35 appearances last season. However, his current contract at Anfield will expire at the end of next season. It remains to be seen whether the Reds will offer him a new contract.

#2 James Milner

James Milner recently signed a new contract with Liverpool.

Brendan Rodgers signed James Milner during his last transfer window at Liverpool in 2015. The former England international has played 199 Premier League games for the Reds so far, scoring 19 goals and assisting 26 more.

"Ice cool from @JamesMilner at Craven College" - Liverpool FC

His versatility and leadership skills have played a key role in the Reds' success in recent years. English newspaper "The Telegraph" named Milner in their list of "The top 20 most under-rated footballers of all time" in 2020.

The 36-year-old midfielder's previous contract at Anfield was set to expire at the end of this month. However, the former England international recently signed a new deal, which will keep him at the club until the end of next season.

#3 Joe Gomez

Liverpool are trying to extend Joe Gomez's contract.

Joe Gomez arrived at Liverpool from Charlton Athletic during the same transfer window as Milner and Firmino. The English defender has played 87 Premier League games for the Reds thus far, managing to keep 33 clean sheets in the process.

The England international has struggled with injuries in recent years, managing to make just 15 appearances in the Premier League in the last two seasons. His unavailability pushed him down the pecking order as Jurgen Klopp prefers to start Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Ibrahima Konate ahead of him.

However, at 25, Gomez is at the peak of his career and could play a key role for the Reds in the upcoming years. According to "The Daily Mail," the Reds are looking to offer him a new contract.

