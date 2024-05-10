3 centre-backs Liverpool should target | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool's once-impenetrable defence, lauded as one of the world's finest, has encountered a period of inconsistency over recent years. As Jurgen Klopp prepares to bid farewell after nearly a decade at the helm, the Reds find themselves grappling with a concerning statistic: 38 goals conceded in the Premier League alone. This figure falls far from the standard expected of a team aspiring to league triumph.

To contextualize, during their formidable 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns, Liverpool conceded a mere 22 and 33 goals, respectively. Now, with the departure of Klopp looming and defensive stalwarts facing persistent injury setbacks, the urgency to fortify the backline intensifies.

Ibrahima Konate's struggle for consistent fitness and Joel Matip's unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament injury, sidelining him for the rest of the season, underscore the need for reinforcements. Matip's potential departure further complicates matters, leaving Liverpool in a precarious position of seeking a partner for Virgil van Dijk rather than a mere replacement.

While promising talents like Jarell Quansah emerge, Liverpool's requirement for a seasoned centre-back remains paramount. Thus, the upcoming summer transfer window assumes critical significance as the Reds embark on a quest to restore defensive solidity.

In this discourse, we explore three potential candidates who could bolster Liverpool's defensive ranks.

#3 Jean-Clair Todibo

Todibo will an excellent addition to the Reds backline

Once hailed as a promising talent emerging from Toulouse, Jean-Clair Todibo's journey took an unexpected turn upon his move to Barcelona. Despite his initial acclaim, the Frenchman encountered formidable challenges in securing regular playing time at Camp Nou.

Subsequently loaned out to Schalke, Benfica, and Nice, Todibo struggled to carve out a definitive role until finding his footing at the latter.

Following an impressive stint with the French outfit, Nice exercised their option to acquire Todibo permanently, committing €8 million to secure his services from Barcelona. Accumulating nearly 150 appearances in Ligue 1, Todibo has undergone a notable transformation, emerging as one of the most coveted defenders in contemporary football.

While potential complications involving INEOS' ownership in Nice and interest from Manchester United may pose obstacles, Liverpool's pursuit of Todibo could materialize with strategic negotiation and meeting Nice's valuation.

His addition to the squad promises to inject excitement, offering Virgil Van Dijk a dynamic partner in defense while providing invaluable learning opportunities for Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah under the mentorship of the Dutch maestro.

Reports suggest that Nice are seeking a fee of around £35 million in the upcoming summer transfer window, considering Todibo's contractual commitment until 2027. Despite the financial investment required, Todibo represents a compelling prospect for Liverpool as they aim to reinforce their defensive ranks for the challenges ahead.

#2 Lutsharel Geertruida

Geertruida could follow Arne Slot to Liverpool.

Joe Gomez, the sole player to endure nine years under Jurgen Klopp's stewardship, finds himself contemplating his future, although he refrains from actively seeking an exit. However, should a compelling offer materialize, Liverpool may entertain the possibility of his departure.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord's Lutsharel Geertruida, affectionately known as "Mr. Versatile," eagerly seeks new horizons in the upcoming summer transfer window. Primarily recognized as a centre-back, Geertruida possesses the rare ability to seamlessly transition across various defensive positions, including right-back, left-back, and defensive midfielder.

While the specifics of his valuation remain undisclosed, the prospect of Geertruida donning the Liverpool jersey gains traction, especially in the event of Gomez's potential departure.

The evolving narrative surrounding Gomez and Geertruida unfolds against the backdrop of Liverpool's imminent transition post-Klopp. Amidst Arne Slot's reported move to Anfield, Geertruida's versatility aligns seamlessly with the Reds' tactical ethos, making his prospective arrival a logical fit.

#1 Piero Hincapie

Bayer Leverkusen are open to selling Hincapie.

Since joining Bayer Leverkusen in 2021, Piero Hincapie has swiftly ascended the ranks to emerge as one of the Bundesliga's premier centre-backs. The Ecuadorian prodigy commenced his journey at Independiente del Valle before showcasing his talents at Argentine side Talleres, ultimately catching the discerning eye of Bayer Leverkusen, who secured his services for a fee of €6.4 million.

Amassing an impressive tally of 116 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, Hincapie's commanding displays on the pitch haven't gone unnoticed, particularly by scouts from Liverpool. His standout performances for Ecuador in the World Cup further bolstered his burgeoning reputation, drawing attention from scouts across the footballing landscape.

Notably, Hincapie's left-footed prowess adds an intriguing dimension to his game, prompting speculation about a potential move to Anfield. With Liverpool in search of a partner for defensive linchpin Virgil van Dijk rather than a mere replacement, Hincapie emerges as a compelling candidate.

However, should the incumbent skipper contemplate exploring new avenues, Hincapie could seamlessly slot into the fold, offering a blend of youth, skill, and tenacity to the English club's backline.

As the transfer saga unfolds, the prospect of Hincapie donning the iconic Liverpool jersey beckons, promising an exciting chapter in his burgeoning career and potentially reshaping the defensive landscape at Anfield.

It is understood that Bayer Leverkusen is not actively seeking to offload Hincapie, but the situation could shift if a substantial offer exceeding €50 million were to materialize. Despite the club's reluctance to part ways with their prized asset, the allure of a significant transfer fee may prompt a reconsideration of their stance.

This valuation underscores Hincapie's burgeoning status as a coveted talent in European football, reflecting the premium placed on his services in the current market landscape.