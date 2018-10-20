×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 centre-backs Manchester United could target in January

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
273   //    20 Oct 2018, 15:32 IST

Toby Alderweireld is among the best centre-backs  in the Premier League
Toby Alderweireld is among the best centre-backs  in the Premier League

After a tough start this season, Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League table, seven points behind the leaders, Manchester City. Most of their struggles are down to their defence and they conceded 14 goals in the opening eight Premier League games.

United tried to sign a centre-back in the summer transfer window. But unfortunately, they failed to finalize a deal with any of their top targets and ended up falling short in the position. Their Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho criticized the board for not providing him with a sufficient amount of funds to spend in the last summer transfer market.

However, the January transfer window is just a few months away and the Red Devils could use this as the opportunity to strengthen their team and bring their season back on track.

Right on this note, here is a list of three centre-backs Manchester United could target in the January transfer window.

#3 Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly has all the ingredients to solve Manchester United's defensive woes.
Kalidou Koulibaly has all the ingredients to solve Manchester United's defensive woes.

The Senegalese international is presently among the best defenders in the world and he improved significantly during his time in the Serie A with Napoli.

Koulibaly is a quick, tall and strong defender, who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and has an excellent passing range too. This season, he completed 575 passes with an impressive accuracy rate of 90.3%. With 12 interceptions and 15 tackles completed in the league alone, he continues to excel as Napoli flourished under Carlo Ancelotti recently.

The 27-year-old played 133 games for the Naples, scoring 8 times. He was the part of Serie A Team of the Season in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons and also earned himself a place in the CAF Team of the Year in 2016 after his fine defensive showings.

However, he recently signed a new contract with the Italian club and the Red Devils need to dig deep into their pockets to sign the talented defender. He is also being linked with a move to Barcelona, which makes the situation more difficult for Manchester United.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Toby Alderweireld Jonathan Tah Jose Mourinho Manchester United Transfer News
Uday Jaria
ANALYST
Reports: Gary Cahill emerges as a shock transfer target...
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United could sign on deadline day
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United could sign on transfer...
RELATED STORY
5 Manchester United Transfers that could still happen...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Manchester United: 3 things United need to do...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Manchester United: 3 talking points ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Three reasons why Manchester United could shock Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Chelsea on...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Chelsea will overwhelm Manchester United on...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Chelsea will defeat Manchester United at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us