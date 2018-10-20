3 centre-backs Manchester United could target in January

Toby Alderweireld is among the best centre-backs in the Premier League

After a tough start this season, Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League table, seven points behind the leaders, Manchester City. Most of their struggles are down to their defence and they conceded 14 goals in the opening eight Premier League games.

United tried to sign a centre-back in the summer transfer window. But unfortunately, they failed to finalize a deal with any of their top targets and ended up falling short in the position. Their Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho criticized the board for not providing him with a sufficient amount of funds to spend in the last summer transfer market.

However, the January transfer window is just a few months away and the Red Devils could use this as the opportunity to strengthen their team and bring their season back on track.

Right on this note, here is a list of three centre-backs Manchester United could target in the January transfer window.

#3 Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly has all the ingredients to solve Manchester United's defensive woes.

The Senegalese international is presently among the best defenders in the world and he improved significantly during his time in the Serie A with Napoli.

Koulibaly is a quick, tall and strong defender, who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and has an excellent passing range too. This season, he completed 575 passes with an impressive accuracy rate of 90.3%. With 12 interceptions and 15 tackles completed in the league alone, he continues to excel as Napoli flourished under Carlo Ancelotti recently.

The 27-year-old played 133 games for the Naples, scoring 8 times. He was the part of Serie A Team of the Season in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons and also earned himself a place in the CAF Team of the Year in 2016 after his fine defensive showings.

However, he recently signed a new contract with the Italian club and the Red Devils need to dig deep into their pockets to sign the talented defender. He is also being linked with a move to Barcelona, which makes the situation more difficult for Manchester United.

