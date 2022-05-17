3 centre-backs Manchester United should look to sign in the summer

When Raphael Varane joined Manchester United last summer, fans were hopeful their centre-back issues would be resolved. However, that has not proven to be the case. It is still unknown what kind of spending power Erik ten Hag will be given. If he is to be given a limited budget, then he will have to identify targets smartly. There are good options at centre-back in the market, here are three the Dutchman should be interested in.

Let's look at three centre-backs the club should look to sign this summer as this is another position that needs serious reinforcement:

#3 Jules Kounde

Jules Koundé has been an important figure in Sevilla's team for a while now. He has been an instrumental factor in them enjoying success in the Europa League over the last few years. Sevilla are currently in fourth position in La Liga and are set to secure Champions League qualification. Kounde is an extremely versatile player and can also play at right-back.

Kounde's main qualities are his speed, strength and agility. These are definitely qualities Manchester United lack with their current options at centre-back, with the exception of Varane. He would also complement Varane well and this could prove to be a terrific partnership at the back.

There are also issues at right-back for Manchester United as Aaron Wan-Bissaka's form has massively dropped. While Diogo Dalot has been an improvement, he has shown some deficiencies in his game. particularly defensively. The fact that Kounde can also play that position means Ten Hag has the option to utilize him here and see how it works out.

#2 Pau Torres

Manchester United have been linked with Pau Torres in the past and he would be a good addition to the squad. The 25 year-old has a £55 million pound release clause, as seen in a report by the Manchester Evening News. Erik ten Hag's transfer budget for this summer is unknown, therefore it might be a difficult deal to get over the line. However, he is a good central-defender and has the qualities to fit into Ten Hag's system.

The left-footed centre-back has all the qualities that Manchester United have been looking for in a central defender for some time. The Spaniard has good ball distribution and is able to play out from the back consistently and effectively. This is an attribute that will be imperative for Ten Hag and his vision in how he would like the side to play.

Varane and Torres would be an exciting combination for fans to see due to both of them being fantastic centre-backs. Ten Hag also likes to play with a left-footed centre-back on the left side, and a right-footed player on the right. If Manchester United do make this signing, one would think these two players would be the Dutchman's preferred pair.

#1 Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber is an exciting and up-and-coming central defender to graduate from the famous Ajax academy. The 20-year-old has enjoyed an excellent season with the club, making 43 appearances across competitions and winning the Eredivise title. This is extremely impressive for such a young player and shows the faith Ten Hag had in the youngster. Timber has also started at right-back five times this season, highlighting his versatility.

Timber's ball-playing abilities are extremely impressive. The defender boasts an average of 76 passes per 90 minutes. This is opposed to Maguire averaging 48 passes per 90 minutes, This is clearly an aspect of Manchester United's football in which they need to improve on. Errors are also very rare for Timber, as he completed a full season without making any errors leading to a goal.

Timber has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer due to Ten Hag joining the club. United fans have also voiced their desire to follow Ten Hag to Old Trafford. According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, he could be on his way to Manchester United. If this deal is to get done, it will be because of the influence of the Dutchman.

