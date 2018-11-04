×
3 Centre-Backs Manchester United should try and sign in January

Archith
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
04 Nov 2018, 21:06 IST

Manchester United's hunt for a centre-back in the past transfer window was pretty evident and it can be understood now why Mourinho was in dire need of one. Manchester United are a team which plays defensive football, but is not so good at the back, conceding 18 goals in 11 Premier League matches.

Smalling and Lindelof have not been impressive at the back
Smalling and Lindelof have not been impressive at the back

This has surely been a problem for the Old Trafford faithful as United are languishing in 7th in the table, below Bournemouth, who dominated Man United's defence in their first half, and would have scored 4-5 goals easily had they not missed their easy chances and for David de Gea.

With reports of Mourinho having a transfer kitty of £100 million to spend in the upcoming window, let's take a look at few centre-backs United should try and sign.

3. Jose Maria Gimenez

Gimenez has been a defensive rock for Atletico Madrid and Uruguay
Gimenez has been a defensive rock for Atletico Madrid and Uruguay

Jose Gimenez who signed for Atletico Madrid in 2013 for a paltry sum of £810k from Danubio FC has been a defensive stalwart for club and country. His performances in the World Cup with Uruguay were very impressive and he is surely a player who will improve Man United's defence by a huge margin.

Last season with Atletico Madrid, he formed a defensive partnership with his fellow Uruguayan Diego Godin and helped Atletico keep the best defensive record in LaLiga conceding just 22 goals throughout the season, even better than the champions Barcelona, who conceded 29 goals.

Also, with no major injury concerns related to him, he would certainly pair up well with Swedish international Victor Lindelof.

Valued at £45 million by Transfermarkt, and also him being only 23, it would be a really good investment on the young Uruguayan international to shore up United's defence which has been poor throughout the start of this season.

Archith
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
| Football and Cricket | | FC Barcelona | | Cricket Australia |
