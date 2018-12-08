3 centre-backs who are currently better than Sergio Ramos

At 32, Sergio Ramos is on a decline

Regarded as one of the greatest centre-backs of all time, Sergio Ramos has won nearly everything with Real Madrid and Spain.

The Spaniard has played 584 times for Los Blancos thus far, and helped the club win 4 LaLiga titles, 4 Champions League trophies, 2 Copa del Rey, and 3 UEFA Super Cups. Ramos has been a part of the FIFPro World XI on 9 occasions, and has won the LaLiga best defender award 4 times.

However, he is no more the player he used to be, and has been having a torrid 2018-19 campaign so far. Los Blancos have conceded 19 goals in 14 league games this season, and are currently fifth on the LaLiga table.

There are a number of defenders who are currently better than Sergio Ramos, we bring you a list of three centre-backs who are better than him at the moment.

#3 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk is among the best right now

The Dutchman is a physically strong defender who uses his strength to steal the ball away from attackers. He is also blessed with rapid pace, which helps him recover from any position.

The former Southampton man has completed 1060 passes this season, with an impressive accuracy rate of 89.7 percent. Along with his impressive tackle success rate of 76 percent, he also won 68 of his 93 aerial duels.

Liverpool spent a world record fee of £75 million to sign the Dutchman from Southampton in January 2018, and given his impact on Liverpool so far, that fee looks like a bargain.

