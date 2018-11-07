3 Champions League records set by Manchester United which may never be matched

Deepungsu Pandit
07 Nov 2018, 00:25 IST

Manchester United reached the pinnacle of success under the reign of Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United is a name synonymous with glory, trophies and history. However, the best definition of the club has to be the acquired title of "Comeback Kings". Manchester United in the past have always been relentless, unconquerable and had it in them to fight till the very end of games. Perhaps the greatest example of this attribute was the 1999 Champions League Final, where United produced what is largely considered to one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the tournament and of the beautiful game.

Ever since the Champions League was introduced in 1992, Manchester United have won the tournament twice and reached the finals on 4 occasions. They have showcased some fantastic talents and have contributed to the rising popularity of the UEFA Champions League. As such, it is only fitting that Manchester United have some stellar records to their name in the tournament.

All these records were reached under the guidance of United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who won the trophy twice with two different sets of players he had developed with his own hands. Today, we take a look at 3 such incredible records, which might not be broken anytime soon.

#3 Longest run in Champions League without conceding from the start of a campaign

Kuszczak and Van der Sar both contributed to Manchester United's record run in the Champions League

Manchester United went 481 minutes without conceding in the UEFA Champions League in the 2010/11 season, from the first game of the group stages to the 6th game, which is a record that is yet to be broken. In the same season, United played 6 away games without conceding a goal, becoming the only team to do so till date.

United were drawn in group C, along with Valencia, Rangers, and Bursaspor. The Red Devils started their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Rangers at home, with Thomas Kuszczak in goal. Next, United won 1-0 away at Valencia, where Edwin Van der Sar started between the sticks. On Matchday 3, United won 1-0 at home against Bursaspor, courtesy of a Nani goal, while Kuszczak returned in goal. For the away game against Bursaspor next, Van der Saar returned to keep a clean sheet as United won 3-0. It had now been 360 minutes since United had conceded a goal in the Champions League.

In the 5th game of the group stages, United won 1-0 in the away leg against Rangers, with Van der Saar continuing in goal, as the Red Devils made it 450 minutes without conceding. However, in the last game of the group stages at Old Trafford against Valencia, Pablo Hernendez gave the away side a lead in the 32nd minute, breaking United's run of consecutive clean sheets. Incidentally, it was Ben Amos, the United third choice goalkeeper who had started the game and had conceded the goal. United did go on to equalize through Anderson on the night, and it meant that United had gone 481 minutes without conceding in the tournament, a record that still has not been broken

