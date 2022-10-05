3 changes Ten Hag should implement after Manchester derby defeat

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Erik ten Hag witnessed first-hand just how wide the gulf between Manchester United and Manchester City is, as the noisy neighbors put six goals past the Red Devils on Sunday (October 2).

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden, two life-long City supporters, had a field day against United's defense, which was carved open yet again on the road. The side have conceded 10 goals in four away Premier League outings under Ten Hag.

From minute one, Manchester United ceded territory and allowed the Cityzens to comfortably enter their penalty box. Foden drew first blood after sweeping Bernardo Silva's low cross into David de Gea's net from close range. The floodgates were opened and the visitors dropped even deeper. Both Foden and Haaland would go on to return home with match-balls.

City's star-studded attack dominated the post-match headlines but it was United's lack of cohesion, structure and belief that scripted the derby's fate. Ten Hag's men defended and pressed as individuals, allowing City to bypass their first line of press and create overloads with ease.

Manchester United's humbling at Brentford resulted in both tactical and personnel changes which inspired four straight league wins. Sunday's 6-3 thrashing put things into perspective once again, emphasizing that more tweaks are needed before they can reclaim the bragging rights in Manchester.

Here are three changes the Dutch boss has to make so his team can improve following a devastating defeat.

1. Support on the flanks

Manchester United defended in a 4-2-4 structure as their four attackers pressed City's backline. However, the rest of their defense was left exposed once Nathan Ake or Joao Cancelo carried the ball a bit higher up the pitch.

Foden's opener was the result of Antony's failed attempt at pressing Cancelo, which created a two-v-one situation for Dalot to defend. Tyrell Malacia also never came close to Foden and Kyle Walker, as Jadon Sancho showed reluctance to track back.

While the United full-backs struggled to defend due to the lack of support from their wingers, the forwards were starved of passing options. They were double-teamed by Manchester City players in their defensive third, as Malacia and Diogo Dalot seldom made overlapping runs.

Antony had to pull out a special strike from outside the penalty area to unrest Ederson and find United's first goal.

Luke Shaw needs to be re-introduced into the fold as Malacia offers very little going forward. The Englishman came on and instantly allowed his side to gain more control and come out of their penalty area through his driving runs from the left flank. It was his beautiful pass to Fred that led to Anthony Martial's goal on the rebound.

The wingers need to drop back to support full-backs and the latter should be instructed to push higher when United have the ball.

2. Start Martial

Marcus Rashford was handed a start to exploit City's high backline with his pace in transition. But the absence of a striker to hold the ball before playing the killer pass meant the Englishman was easily marked and outmuscled by Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake.

Martial's introduction saw United make more entries into the host's defensive third, albeit partly aided by Pep Guardiola's changes. The Frenchman bagged a brace to ensure his side scored three goals in an away fixture for the first time since last October.

75% pass accuracy

2/3 ground duels won

2 shots

2 goals

1/1 dribble completed

1 penalty won



Martial FC never went away.

The Frenchman is the only striker at Ten Hag's disposal who has the technical quality to hold the ball high and bring his teammates into the game or take on centre-backs to either score or win a penalty. There's a reason why the United boss preferred to substitute him in over Cristiano Ronaldo against both Liverpool and City.

Three goal involvements in just 76 minutes is an excellent return and warrants a guaranteed place in the starting XI.

3. Get Casemiro involved

McTominay was a key player in United's four straight wins before the derby and kept his place for the big clash. However, City's midfield highlighted the Scots' weaknesses as he struggled to cope with the hosts' pressing and kept losing possession.

United could've absorbed the pressure of City's intense attack better with Casemiro - who's elite at ball retention - in the middle of the park. A few possession phases, akin to the first 20 minutes against Arsenal at Old Trafford, would have allowed United to settle at the Etihad.

The Brazilian's positional awareness could have also helped United during transitions. City's third and fourth goals came seconds after the Red Devils lost the ball.

Casemiro was brought in for big-money to protect United's backline and avoid such scorelines. With Ten Hag expected to implement more changes after another setback, it is crucial the five-time Champions League winner is at the center of his plans for the upcoming fixtures.

