3 cheap options Manchester United can target instead of Jordi Alba

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 904 // 15 Oct 2018, 11:50 IST

Jordi Alba has been linked with Manchester United

As one of the biggest clubs in world football, it is no surprise to see Manchester United being linked with the biggest names in football.

The Red Devils' have endured a shambolic start to the campaign and are in dire need of reinforcements. Left-back is one of the positions marked by Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward as an area that could do with improvement.

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has been linked with a move to Old Trafford following his fruitless contract negotiations with the Catalan club. The Portuguese manager is said to be a fervent admirer of the Spaniard and wouldn't hesitate to splash the cash, should he become available.

However, considering his status as one of the top 3 left backs in the world right now, Alba definitely won't be bought for a song. Also, Lionel Messi and Ernesto Valverde won't let him go easily. The 29-year-old has been valued at £54 million.

In that context, Manchester United could have a look at these 3 left-backs who can offer the same goods as the Barcelona man and would come at a cheaper price:

#3 Ferland Mendy (Lyon)

Ferland Mendy (in white) is being viewed as a replacement for Lucas Digne at Barcelona

The thing is, Manchester United actually need an able deputy for Luke Shaw - a replacement for Ashley Young. In that sense, Alba appears to be sort of overqualified, but not Ferland Mendy.

The Lyon left-back is one of the highly-rated youngsters in the world at the moment. He is also being viewed as a possible understudy for Jordi Alba at Barcelona, a replacement for Lucas Digne.

Mendy has fine dribbling qualities, notching an average of 2 successful dribbles per game. He also averages 1.2 key passes per game and would add better creativity as a second-choice left-back than Ashley Young.

The 23-year-old boasts an excellent pass success rate of 88.1% and is also strong in the air, winning 1.1 aerial duels per game.

For all the goods that he brings to the table, he has been valued at just £10.80 million! He would definitely a steal should Jose Mourinho poach him from Lyon in the winter.

