×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 cheap options Manchester United can target instead of Jordi Alba

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
904   //    15 Oct 2018, 11:50 IST

Jordi Alba has been linked with Manchester United
Jordi Alba has been linked with Manchester United

As one of the biggest clubs in world football, it is no surprise to see Manchester United being linked with the biggest names in football. 

The Red Devils' have endured a shambolic start to the campaign and are in dire need of reinforcements. Left-back is one of the positions marked by Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward as an area that could do with improvement.

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba has been linked with a move to Old Trafford following his fruitless contract negotiations with the Catalan club. The Portuguese manager is said to be a fervent admirer of the Spaniard and wouldn't hesitate to splash the cash, should he become available.

However, considering his status as one of the top 3 left backs in the world right now, Alba definitely won't be bought for a song. Also, Lionel Messi and Ernesto Valverde won't let him go easily. The 29-year-old has been valued at £54 million.

In that context, Manchester United could have a look at these 3 left-backs who can offer the same goods as the Barcelona man and would come at a cheaper price:

#3 Ferland Mendy (Lyon)

Ferland Mendy (in white) is being viewed as a replacement for Lucas Digne at Barcelona
Ferland Mendy (in white) is being viewed as a replacement for Lucas Digne at Barcelona

The thing is, Manchester United actually need an able deputy for Luke Shaw - a replacement for Ashley Young. In that sense, Alba appears to be sort of overqualified, but not Ferland Mendy.

The Lyon left-back is one of the highly-rated youngsters in the world at the moment. He is also being viewed as a possible understudy for Jordi Alba at Barcelona, a replacement for Lucas Digne.

Mendy has fine dribbling qualities, notching an average of 2 successful dribbles per game. He also averages 1.2 key passes per game and would add better creativity as a second-choice left-back than Ashley Young. 

The 23-year-old boasts an excellent pass success rate of 88.1% and is also strong in the air, winning 1.1 aerial duels per game.

For all the goods that he brings to the table, he has been valued at just £10.80 million! He would definitely a steal should Jose Mourinho poach him from Lyon in the winter.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Jordi Alba Lucas Hernández Jose Mourinho Ed Woodward Ernesto Valverde
Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess In love with Manchester United and a student of the beautiful game, I believe football is more than just a sport. It's an art that soothes the soul. It's a charming way of life. I adore Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revere Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. I also write for SportsMonks.com and Playingfor90.com
How Manchester United's suffering can become Barclelona's...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United make offer for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United desperate to sign Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 modern managers who have won the treble
RELATED STORY
Former Manchester United star reveals he suffered from...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United prepare...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United ready to move for Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
5 Transfers That Could Still Shake The Footballing World...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona will have a greater chance of...
RELATED STORY
3 standout games from UEFA Champions League 2018-19...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
23 Oct YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
23 Oct AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
24 Oct HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
24 Oct SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
24 Oct ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
24 Oct REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
24 Oct MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
24 Oct AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
24 Oct CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
24 Oct PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us