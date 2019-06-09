3 cheaper alternatives that Manchester United could consider instead of Matthijs De Ligt

Athul Boby FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.85K // 09 Jun 2019, 08:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Willem II v Ajax - Dutch Toto KNVB Cup Final

Matthijs De Ligt is one the hottest properties in world football right now and multiple clubs are in the race for the Dutch youngster's signature. There have been multiple reports that United are also one of the club's interested in him.

But as the number of clubs interested in him rises, his price and demands will naturally rise as well. Mino Raiola, the super agent who manages De Ligt is also looking to collect a big sum from the transfer .So he is going to cost more than his valuation.There have been also reports of PSG looking to sign him. This could mean that the price that the clubs are willing to pay for him will have to increase. It is true that Manchester United is in need of a quality centre back. They should consider the fact that there are other cheaper, reliable options available in the market.

Here are 3 cheaper alternatives Manchester United could consider instead of Matthijs De Ligt.

1 / 4 NEXT