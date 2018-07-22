Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 cheaper options Real Madrid can target instead of Eden Hazard

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10.58K   //    22 Jul 2018, 12:05 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Eden Hazard has been embroiled in a transfer saga this summer

With the World Cup coming to an end, the football world has once again fixed its eyes on the ever-entertaining transfer window. 

Real Madrid have already dealt a huge blow this summer after allowing star talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to join Juventus. They are currently scouring the market for an apt replacement and the name Eden Hazard is said to be topping Florentino Perez's wish-list.

Latest reports in the rumour mill have stated that the Belgian playmaker is set to join the Spanish giants in a £170 million deal.

While Hazard's ability as a world-class footballer is far from being doubted, Real Madrid could still replace Ronaldo with a player who will cost far less than the Chelsea star.

That being said, here are 3 players who could come at a lower and a more affordable price as a Ronaldo's replacement to the Bernabeu.

#3 Anthony Martial

Manchester United Pre-Season Training Session
Anthony Martial is yet to extend his contract with Manchester United

Anthony Martial is the most inexperienced man on this list. The Frenchman has failed to book a starting berth for himself at Manchester United, biding his time on the sidelines for most of the season. That's precisely why he also missed out on France's 23-man squad in their World Cup-winning campaign.

However, Martial has shown that he has a plethora of potential to be unleashed, only if he gets ample minutes on the pitch. Being the successor to Cristiano Ronaldo might be an uphill task, but his set of skills are good enough for him to be considered as one.

The Frenchman's future at United has been in jeopardy for the last couple of months. Even though the club and manager Jose Mourinho have hinted at Martial staying put, there has been no concrete news of a contract extension yet.

Should he fail to put pen to paper at Old Trafford, United will be forced to sell him this summer. He could even cost below his €65 million price tag according to Transfermarkt.

The lack of experience might be a concern for Los Blancos, but they should also consider the fact that Anthony Martial would be a long-term replacement for Ronaldo since he is just 22. All he requires is game time and if Lopetegui can afford him that, why, the Frenchman will definitely be one of the players to watch in the times to come.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Eden Hazard Cristiano Ronaldo Florentino Perez Football Top 5/Top 10 Julen Lopetegui
Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Football Is Freedom!
5 reasons why Eden Hazard should join Real Madrid this...
RELATED STORY
Why there is no need of Eden Hazard at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 players Chelsea should target to replace Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Five players who could replace Eden Hazard at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Hazard: Real Madrid is everyone's dream
RELATED STORY
Will Hazard's move to Real Madrid spark this transfer...
RELATED STORY
Eden Hazard makes huge statement on Chelsea future amid...
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid could sign instead of Hazard
RELATED STORY
Hazard clouds Chelsea future amid Real Madrid rumours
RELATED STORY
5 Big Transfers that Could Happen Before the Summer...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us