3 cheaper options Real Madrid can target instead of Eden Hazard

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10.58K // 22 Jul 2018, 12:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Eden Hazard has been embroiled in a transfer saga this summer

With the World Cup coming to an end, the football world has once again fixed its eyes on the ever-entertaining transfer window.

Real Madrid have already dealt a huge blow this summer after allowing star talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to join Juventus. They are currently scouring the market for an apt replacement and the name Eden Hazard is said to be topping Florentino Perez's wish-list.

Latest reports in the rumour mill have stated that the Belgian playmaker is set to join the Spanish giants in a £170 million deal.

While Hazard's ability as a world-class footballer is far from being doubted, Real Madrid could still replace Ronaldo with a player who will cost far less than the Chelsea star.

That being said, here are 3 players who could come at a lower and a more affordable price as a Ronaldo's replacement to the Bernabeu.

#3 Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial is yet to extend his contract with Manchester United

Anthony Martial is the most inexperienced man on this list. The Frenchman has failed to book a starting berth for himself at Manchester United, biding his time on the sidelines for most of the season. That's precisely why he also missed out on France's 23-man squad in their World Cup-winning campaign.

However, Martial has shown that he has a plethora of potential to be unleashed, only if he gets ample minutes on the pitch. Being the successor to Cristiano Ronaldo might be an uphill task, but his set of skills are good enough for him to be considered as one.

The Frenchman's future at United has been in jeopardy for the last couple of months. Even though the club and manager Jose Mourinho have hinted at Martial staying put, there has been no concrete news of a contract extension yet.

Should he fail to put pen to paper at Old Trafford, United will be forced to sell him this summer. He could even cost below his €65 million price tag according to Transfermarkt.

The lack of experience might be a concern for Los Blancos, but they should also consider the fact that Anthony Martial would be a long-term replacement for Ronaldo since he is just 22. All he requires is game time and if Lopetegui can afford him that, why, the Frenchman will definitely be one of the players to watch in the times to come.

1 / 3 NEXT