3 Chelsea academy players who can replace Jorginho in the long run

Jorginho's immediate future at Chelsea remains under scrutiny, with rumours linking him with a move to Juventus.

We look at three Chelsea academy players who could replace him in the first team.

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

It took a while for Jorginho to shake the 'Maurizio Sarri's lackey' tag off of him, which he had unfairly earned during his first season at Chelsea. Nevertheless, the midfielder thrived following the appointment of Frank Lampard, with the Blues' fans finally appreciating his value in the team.

In the summer of 2019, Sarri left Chelsea to join Juventus and sure enough, the transfer links for Jorginho followed. It was the Italian football coach who had brought his compatriot to London and rumours claimed that he wanted to reunite with him in Turin. And even though Jorginho snubbed his former coach to stay at Stamford Bridge, the transfer links have persisted.

Still, Jorginho's stay at Chelsea is not expected to last very long despite the midfielder playing a key role in Frank Lampard's side. Given his age and continuous links regarding a return to Italy, the Chelsea 'number 5' may end up leaving Stamford Bridge sooner than most fans think.

As mentioned before, Jorginho's role is crucial in Lampard's system and the Blues' boss will need a player with similar attributes to replace him eventually.

Keeping in line with the current scheme of things at the Bridge, we take a look at three Chelsea academy players who should be given Jorginho's spot in the first team, should he depart for Italy.

#3 Lewis Bate

Chelsea v Huddersfield Town - FA Youth Cup

Those who have seen Lewis Bate in action this season describe him as a 'special talent'. The latest Chelsea 'wunderkind' has been making waves at multiple youth levels this season and has already earned two caps for the England U-18 side. But does he have what it takes to replace Jorginho for the Blues in the future?

The answer is both yes and no. Yes, in the long run, Bate could act as a fulcrum in the Chelsea midfield around whom the whole team hinges. No, the youngster is not a like-for-like replacement of Jorginho. Instead, those who have followed him closely have compared him to the other key member of Lampard's midfield - Mateo Kovacic.

Like the Croat centre-mid, Bate is at his best with the ball at his feet. Instead of finding a pass directly, the 17-year-old often likes to dribble with the ball between the lines and move the play forward. Furthermore, he does possess the ability to pick out his teammate with a pin-point pass, owing to his vision and range.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen how he develops physically and if he can adapt to the fast-paced action of the Premier League, however, the signs so far have been promising.

#2 Ethan Ampadu

Chelsea v Hull City - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Ethan Ampadu's hair was the main talking point following the Welshman's transfer from Exeter to the Chelsea academy. However, the youngster took little time to prove that he was not just a 'David Luiz lookalike', but instead a very talented player.

Ampadu has already seen plenty of first-team action for the Blues, despite originally signing for the youth squad. Antonio Conte handed the Wales international his full debut at the club, while Maurizio Sarri continued to play him in cup competitions during his stint.

However, neither manager could ascertain which position suited him the best. Ampadu played both as a centre-back and a defensive midfielder Antonio under Conte and Sarri, while he has mainly played as the latter under Ryan Giggs for his national team.

This season, Ampadu has mainly played as a defender for RB Leipzig, where he is currently on loan. However, the Welshman is comfortable on the ball and a good passer of it and thus can thrive in the middle of the park as well.

As much was evident during Leipzig's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg against Tottenham Hotspur, where the 19-year-old was tasked with carrying the ball up to midfield and finding a teammate.

#1 Billy Gilmour

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - FA Cup Fifth Round

While Ampadu and Bate may have to wait a while to take Jorginho's spot in the Chelsea first-team, Billy Gilmour has already done it. Well, sort of.

The Scottish midfielder was promoted to the senior squad by Frank Lampard earlier this season and was a part of the first eleven against Liverpool and Everton. The Blues won both those matches with Gilmour claiming back-to-back Man of the Match awards.

Of the three players in the list, Gilmour bears the most resemblance to Jorginho in terms of playing style. The 18-year-old is confident on the ball and has excellent positional awareness. He is a good passer of the ball and is often looking to play them forward - something Jorginho has been criticized for not doing enough. Gilmour's off the ball work is impressive too, as he is constantly tracking runners who try to get in behind the defence.

The Scotsman's physicality could prove to be a barrier in the long run. Nevertheless, he has made a flying start to life in the Premier League and is certain to be a regular for the Blues in the near future.