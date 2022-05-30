3 Chelsea forwards exploring options ahead of summer transfer window - Reports

Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech are reportedly set to consider their Chelsea futures this summer. The forwards are exploring options and could request transfers if suitable offers arrive.

As per Simon Johnson of The Athletic, Thomas Tuchel will have another headache to deal with this summer. The German is already working on rebuilding the defense with the expected departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Simon Johnson @SJohnsonSport

theathletic.com/3333034/2022/0… Piece on new #CFC owners and some of their plans/ideas:• End to Abramovich's hiring/firing policy• Increase revenue streams• Post season get-together another sign of personal touch• busy summer transfer window - ins and outs Piece on new #CFC owners and some of their plans/ideas:• End to Abramovich's hiring/firing policy• Increase revenue streams • Post season get-together another sign of personal touch• busy summer transfer window - ins and outstheathletic.com/3333034/2022/0…

Werner has not enjoyed a good time at Stamford Bridge since joining from RB Leipzig. As per the report, the forward has not been at his best and has interest from German clubs. Ziyech has also been in a similar situation with limited opportunities in recent months.

One player who looks set to leave is Pulisic, as the American has been vocal about the lack of opportunities at the club. Thomas Tuchel has used him as a super-sub in most matches, and the forward's father has also tweeted his frustration.

Even with American owners coming in and three pre-season matches set in the United States, the Blues have not used Pulisic in the promotions. The forward is missing from the posters on the website mentioning the pre-season games, hinting at a possible exit for the United States star.

Christian Pulisic told to leave Chelsea

Christian Pulisic has been advised to leave Chelsea by Frank Leboeuf. The former Blues defender was speaking on ESPN, as quoted by Football.london, when he claimed the forward is unlikely to play regularly next season as well.

He said:

"I think [there is] a question mark that he is more influential in the national team than Chelsea. With the future at Chelsea, I don't see him playing a lot. That's more of advice than my willing to see him leaving. If he still wants to be the 'Captain America' next season, he will have to find another team."

Pulisic has admitted he will be happy to play anywhere across the frontline but wants to be on the pitch every week. He intends to work hard in training to impress Tuchel and work his way into the starting XI, if he does not get a good offer on his table.

