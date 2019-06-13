×
3 Chelsea loanees the club should use in the 2019/20 season

Matthew Wilkinson
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.07K   //    13 Jun 2019, 08:33 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final
Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

Chelsea FC is in a strange transition as a football club this summer, despite a successful season that saw the side finish in a Champions League position and capture the Europa League.

With the loss of Eden Hazard and rumors swirling about Maurizio Sarri's future, this summer will be a real season of change.

However, the biggest impact on the Blues this summer will be the fact that the club is banned from signing any new players, meaning Chelsea will be unable to replace Hazard or bring in any new faces to freshen up the squad.

But there could be hope for Chelsea fans still, as the club has appealed against the ban to the Court of Arbitration (CAS) and is currently awaiting a result. Should the ban be overturned then the club would be able to sign players, which might result in many of Chelsea's loanees not being used.

Whilst this situation has certainly got the alarm bells ringing for a lot of Chelsea fans, there is one positive for the club, the fact that they have over 40 players out on loan, all whom will now be aiming to fight for a place in the squad.

Obviously, there isn't room for every single player to now become a key member of the squad, and not all of them are good enough. But Chelsea does have some very talented players out on loan who could make a real difference to the squad in the 2019/20 season.

