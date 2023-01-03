Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to multiple sources, with one such being transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentine has become one of the hottest football properties in Europe following his impeccable display at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Such saw him win the Young Player of the Tournament Award.

A host of European clubs have been linked with the 21-year-old, with Chelsea considered to be one of the frontrunners for his signature. It is believed that the player himself is eager for a move away from Benfica.

However, should Fernandez eventually sign for the Blues this January, his arrival could affect a couple of first-team players at Stamford Bridge. As such, this article will take a look at three of them.

#3 Denis Zakaria

Zakaria against Nottingham Forest - Premier League

One player whose long-term future at the club could be affected by the possible signing of Fernandez from Benfica is Denis Zakaria.

The 24-year-old Swiss international joined the Blues on a season-long loan in the summer of 2022 from Juventus.

Ever since his deadline-day transfer to Chelsea, Zakaria has found game time a bit difficult to come by. He has thus, been limited to a bit-part role so far this season.

While the Blues have the option of making his loan move permanent at the end of the season, a move for Fernandez could jeopardize such chances.

Zakaria has been limited to just four match appearances for the West London side across all competitions this season. He has played a total of 248 minutes, which is the second-fewest by any Chelsea first-team player.

#2 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Loftus-Cheek has made 14 league appearances this season

The 25-year-old English midfielder could also be affected by any possible arrival of Argentine star Fernadez in January.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been privileged to enjoy a lot of game time this season at Chelsea due to the injury challenge they have faced in midfield.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back in Chelsea training having recovered from the thigh injury he sustained vs Newcastle.



#CFC



Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back in Chelsea training having recovered from the thigh injury he sustained vs Newcastle.

However, he could move down the pecking order should a new midfield player join the team. Loftus-Cheek has most often operated at the base of the Blues' midfield, which is a position Fernandez also operates in.

As such, he could be limited to playing in only more advanced midfield roles or as a box-to-box. That notwithstanding, he may still need to compete with the likes of Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, and Mason Mount for such roles.

#1 Jorginho

Jorginho is Chelsea's vice-captain

In terms of playing style, a player with a near-similarity to Benfica midfielder Fernandez is Chelsea's vice-captain Jorginho.

Both players can be described as deep-lying playmakers as they love to dictate the tempo of a game from the base of the midfield.

Jorginho has been dubbed a specialist deep-lying playmaker and has operated in the position ever since his move to Stamford Bridge in 2018.

With the midfielder's long-term future in West London still undecided, Fernandez's possible transfer to Chelsea could mean two things for the Italian international.

Jorginho wanted to go back to Napoli in the future.

The Argentine could be a direct replacement for Jorginho if the Blues vice-captain opts to leave in the summer. Should he decide to extend his stay, his game time could possibly be affected by Fernandez's presence on the team.

