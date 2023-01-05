Chelsea are reportedly considering a surprise transfer for Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukrainian sensation Mykhailo Mudryk, according to Sky Sports.

The 21-year-old winger is currently one of Europe's hottest priorities in the January transfer window. He is attracting a couple of interest from top clubs, including current Premier League toppers Arsenal.

Chelsea could move in to hijack the transfer from their London rivals despite the player's desire to play for Mikel Arteta's team.

Chelsea and Shakhtar will discuss about Mudryk in the next 24h - also Arsenal remain in direct talks and player's current priority. Shakhtar Donetsk director Darijo Srna will be in London this week and he's expected at the stadium for Chelsea-Manchester City game

Should the Blues succeed in securing the services of Mudryk this January, his arrival could indirectly affect a couple of players. We take a look at three of these players.

#3 Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen

One player who could be at a great disadvantage should the Blues eventually succeed in hijacking Mudryk's transfer is Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Chelsea academy graduate is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen in a bid to secure first-team minutes.

The 22-year-old winger would be keen to return to Stamford Bridge after his loan spell in Germany. However, his chances of getting game time next season could be affected by Mudryk moving to west London.

Recall that one of the major factors behind Hudson-Odoi leaving on loan last summer was a lack of adequate game time. He wasn't a regular under former manager Thomas Tuchel and was also used out of position.

The young star has however registered a combined total of 946 minutes for Bayer Leverkusen this season across competitions. He has made nine appearances in the Bundesliga and six in the UEFA Champions League.

#2 Christian Pulisic

Pulisic playing against Bournemouth.

The potential signing of Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk will not benefit Christian Pulisic following his struggle for game time at Chelsea. The American winger has failed to nail down a spot in the Blues' starting XI under current manager Graham Potter.

Pulisic has started just seven of his 20 appearances in the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign. This is the third-fewest number of appearances by any Blues first-team attacker this season.

A move for Mudryk could make the American's situation more difficult, given that the Ukrainian majorly operates in Pulisic's preferred left-wing forward position.

Many people do not believe Chelsea's interest in Mykhailo Mudryk, but it is true: Chelsea have been calling his people and Shakhtar.



They are explaining the project to the player, if he does join, there are chances for Pulisic to leave.



(@FabrizioRomano via Youtube)

#1 Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech has struggled for game time at Chelsea this season

Another player who could be affected by Chelsea's efforts to hijack Mudryk's transfer this January is Hakim Ziyech. The possible arrival of the Ukrainian winger will almost certainly confirm that Ziyech would be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge in search of playing time.

The Moroccan is currently lower down the pecking order at Chelsea this season. He has played the least amount of minutes of any first-team forward player at the club this season (296).

Frank Khalid OBE @FrankKhalidUK For me Hakim Ziyech has to have more playing time, this stat shows what he can do & was before the World Cup, which now his confidence will be sky high, has to start games. For me Hakim Ziyech has to have more playing time, this stat shows what he can do & was before the World Cup, which now his confidence will be sky high, has to start games. https://t.co/CcX1Zswwxv

Ziyech has also started the joint-least number of games this season (two), the same as long-term absentee N'Golo Kante and academy youngster Lewis Hall.

