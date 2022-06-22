3 Chelsea players who could be affected should Richarlison join the Blues this summer

Chelsea are reportedly set to rival fellow London clubs such as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for the services of Brazilian forward Richarlison, as per the Daily Mail.

The Blues are currently in the market to strengthen their team ahead of the 2022-23 football campaign. A couple of players are said to be on their radar.

For head coach Thomas Tuchel, the attacking department could be a top priority in this summer's transfer window.

The latest name to be linked with the Blues happens to be Everton star player Richarlison, with Chelsea believed to be the frontrunners for his signature.

Richarlison scored against the Blues at Goodison Park last season

The 25-year-old Brazilian star will no doubt be a good bargain for the Blues should he eventually complete a move to West London.

His track record in the Premier League could also be a big bonus for Tuchel's team. Richarlison has spent a combined total of five good seasons in England and is very much familiar with the league.

He also has a couple of in-demand skill sets which could be suitable for how the Blues play under Tuchel. Examples are his pace, link-up play, creativity, finishing, physical presence, and the like.

Squawka @Squawka



vs. Leicester

vs. Chelsea

vs. Brentford

vs. Crystal Palace



They're not going down on his watch. Richarlison has been directly involved in five of Everton's last seven goals at Goodison Park:vs. Leicestervs. Chelseavs. Brentfordvs. Crystal PalaceThey're not going down on his watch. Richarlison has been directly involved in five of Everton's last seven goals at Goodison Park:⚽ vs. Leicester ⚽ vs. Chelsea⚽🅰️ vs. Brentford⚽ vs. Crystal PalaceThey're not going down on his watch. https://t.co/onxv2hmRg8

Richarlison is also very versatile and can operate as a left-winger, centre-forward, and even as a second-striker. While it is still not certain as to whether or not the Brazilian will be a Blues player next season, his arrival could affect a few players.

As such, this article will take a look at some attacking players who could be affected by the potential arrival of Richarlison at Stamford Bridge.

#3 Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi scored one league goal for the Blues last season

A Chelsea player whose game time could greatly be affected next season, should Richarlison sign for the Blues, will be Hudson-Odoi.

The 21-year-old winger could potentially be pushed down the pecking order of forward players at the London club next season.

Odoi hasn't really had the a good run of games since he broke into the scene at Chelsea. He recorded the fewest number of minutes of all the first-team forward players at the club last season, at 1,790.

Also, considering the fact that the young star favors the left-wing position more, it will be really hard for him to displace Richarlison.

The Brazilian has produced more results in the left-wing position than Hudson-Odoi and it is expected that Tuchel could opt for Richarlison.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Richarlison has reached 10+ goals in a Premier League season for a third time for Everton (also 2018-19 and 2019-20), only the second player to do so for the club, after Romelu Lukaku (4). Responsibility. 3 - Richarlison has reached 10+ goals in a Premier League season for a third time for Everton (also 2018-19 and 2019-20), only the second player to do so for the club, after Romelu Lukaku (4). Responsibility. https://t.co/N8dGoumPSm

In terms of goal contributions, the Everton forward is also miles ahead of Hudson-Odoi. The Brazilian had a combined total of 16 goals and assists last season while Hudson-Odoi had just seven.

#2 Christian Pulisic

Pulisic scored six league goals for Chelsea last season

The American winger has been rumored to be among the few Chelsea players who could exit the club this summer. It is also reported by Euro Sports that Liverpool are keeping an eye on the winger.

However, in the midst of the transfer uncertainties, a move for Richarlison by the Blues could be bad news for Pulisic.

The 23-year-old winger has struggled to secure regular game time under Tuchel. Pulisic played just 2,122 minutes of football last season, making him the second-least used among Chelsea forwards.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea Christian Pulisic:



“Nothing for nothing, but that season was crazy.”



[via iG: cmpulisic] Christian Pulisic:“Nothing for nothing, but that season was crazy.”[via iG: cmpulisic] https://t.co/lHxNe5rjj1

He was played out of his position most times among all players last season. The American operated as a right wing-back, left wing-back, and even as a false-nine in games for the Blues.

Any possible arrival of Richarlison to Stamford Bridge could make things more complicated for the 23-year-old winger, especially in his preferred left-wing position.

#1 Timo Werner

Werner played 2,172 minutes under Tuchel last season

Another Chelsea player who may not find it easy should the Blues make a move for Richarlison is German striker Werner.

The 26-year-old forward is also among the few Chelsea forward players who found regular game time difficult under Tuchel last season.

Werner played a combined total of 2,172 minutes last season, third-fewest among Chelsea's forward players. He managed to make 24 starts across all competitions.

Also, considering the fact that Richarlison operates primarily as a striker, it will be interesting to see where Tuchel can use Werner.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK One of the highlights of Timo Werner last season, the goal against Real Madrid. Edit:- @433_cfc One of the highlights of Timo Werner last season, the goal against Real Madrid. Edit:-@433_cfc https://t.co/zVuG5IAfjh

With Richarlison and also Kai Havertz, who is basically Chelsea's main striker, the chances of Werner playing upfront in the team would be slim.

The German could also find it hard to make do with a place on the left-wing, as it is also a position Richarlison loves to operate in.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far