3 Chelsea players who can improve under Frank Lampard

As the current football season draws to a close, Chelsea fans eagerly want to see the club's final league outcome. Club legend Frank Lampard has been brought back as interim head coach and fans are excited about him coming back.

With a wealth of experience as a player and a proven record in the dugout, Lampard is expected to inject his passion and expertise into the Chelsea squad. With that in mind, it's time to take a closer look at which Chelsea players are poised to thrive under Lampard's leadership.

Here are three players who could benefit greatly from Lampard's guidance and tactical prowess, potentially taking Chelsea to new heights in the upcoming campaign.

#3 Mason Mount

When Frank Lampard was formerly Chelsea's head coach, he was forced to oversee a league campaign where he did not have the privilege of making new signings. He did, however, manage to help the club to a fourth-placed league finish.

The former England star was forced to look to the academy for talent and Mason Mount was one of the players that really stepped up and became key for the team. His most notable contributions were during Lampard's first season (2019-20) in charge of the Blues, when he scored eight goals and six assists in 53 games across competitions.

The breakthrough continued under Thomas Tuchel, where Mason hit double figures in goals and assists in the 2021-22 season, registering 13 goals and 16 assists in 53 games across competitions. His performances this season, however, have been a far cry from his abilities. He has managed only three goals and six assists in 32 games across competitions.

However, optimism is growing in Mason's fan base as many expect him to rediscover the form that saw him become a key player for Chelsea under Lampard.

#2 Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk has had an underwhelming start to life at Stamford Bridge. It is clear that he has failed to replicate the form that made the Blues cough up more than €70 million for his services from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mudryk was a key player when he was at Shakhtar. He had already amassed 10 goals and eight assists before moving to Chelsea last January, and he did it in only 18 games for the Ukrainian club. Lampard, however, is believed to be an admirer of the Ukrainian and even made a bid for Mudryk while he was the Everton boss.

Mudryk has made 10 appearances so far for Chelsea. He has been unable to find the net, but has delivered one assist. Being a player that the Chelsea boss admires, he could see more playing opportunities that could see a change in his fortunes.

#1 Christian Pulisic

El Salvador v United States: Group D - CONCACAF Nations League

During Lampard's debut season as Chelsea's head coach, Christian Pulisic thrived in the role he played as an attacker for Chelsea. It was also during that time that he scored 11 goals and gave 10 assists in 34 games across competitions. His performances were so good that many felt he was the ideal player to replace the void that Eden Hazard's departure caused at Chelsea.

Fast forward three seasons later, Pulisic is on the brink of leaving the club with talks of discontent from the player's camp following poor game time. He has only started nine out of the 26 games he has appeared in this season, netting just once and giving two assists.

Seeing as he was a key player for Frank, he could be entrusted again and that confidence could bring Captain America back to his best.

