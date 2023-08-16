Chelsea kicked off their campaign with a scintillating 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on August 13. Despite going a goal down early in the game through a Luiz Diaz opener, Mauricio Pochettino's side rallied back into the tie, thanks to Axel Disasi who netted on his debut for the Blues.

Overall it was an impressive performance from the London club, a better display than what they put up throughout the previous campaign. The Chelsea setup showed more fluidity and hunger in the final third. The defence also looked good and a somewhat compact.

Pochettino has a very young squad filled with lots of potential. The likes of Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernadez, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Conor Gallagher exhibited their qualities and abilities in the game against Liverpool.

While their performances were commendable, there is still room for improvement. More game time and tactical awareness under the guidance of the Argentine manager can help harness these talents to the maximum.

Without further ado, we look at three Chelsea players who can improve immensely under Mauricio Pochettino.

#3 Levi Colwill

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Pochettino deployed a 3-4-2-1 formation which saw Levil Colwill play alongside Thiago Silva and Axel Disasi at the back. The youngster had a nervy start but gradually settled into the game.

He failed to close up Mohammed Salah who got the assist for Diaz's opening goal. However, his overall performance was commendable, especially his composure his ball progression abilities.

Colwill still has a lot to improve on and will only get better if the manager shows faith in him by giving him more game time across competitions. Also, playing alongside the veteran, Thiago Silva will be a huge plus for the 20-year-old who is looking to emulate club legend John Terry.

#2 Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Nicolas Jackson had a decent Premier League debut. Although he failed to get on the scoresheet, the Senegalese showed traits of what the club needed in a center-forward. His hold-up play, work rate, and presence in the final third were admirable.

Last term, he registered 12 goals and four assists in 26 La Liga games for Villareal. But Premier League football is more tasking and the demands are higher. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old can go on to become one of the most proficient goal poachers in the league this season under the right setup.

Pochettino's current style of play at Chelsea should favor Jackson. With the wingers and wing-backs initiating attack from the flanks as well as the fluid progression of the ball from the midfield into the final third, the Chelsea No.15 could start hitting in goals sooner rather than later

#1 Conor Gallagher

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The Englishman was one of Chelsea's best players on the pitch in the game versus Liverpool. Gallagher was partnered alongside Enzo Fernanndez in the engine room for the west London club.

He was assigned the deep-lying central midfield role by the manager, a duty which he carried out with much aplomb. The 23-year-old gave a solid performance and did most of the dirty work in the midfield. No player on the pitch won possession more times than Conor Gallagher (10).

His partnership with Enzo was a delight. His dominant display in the middle of the park allowed the Argentine to get forward more and join in the attack. Gallagher has been linked with a move away from the club this summer. However, his display against Jurgen Klopp's side showed that he could flourish immensely under Pochettino.