3 Chelsea players who performed and 2 who underperformed against Liverpool | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea overturned a two-goal deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against Liverpool in their first Premier League match of 2022 on Sunday evening. Thomas Tuchel’s side came into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Blues needed a win to pull ahead of Liverpool and keep the pressure on Manchester City. Unfortunately, the draw only helped Manchester City’s case as they extended their lead to a whopping 10 points courtesy of their win over Arsenal on Saturday night.

Chelsea started strongly against Liverpool and kept hold of the ball well. Their first chance of the match came in the seventh minute when Kai Havertz’s pressure on Trent Alexander-Arnold forced the Englishman to lose possession in a dangerous area. The ball fell nicely to Christian Pulisic, but Liverpool's stand-in keeper Caoimhin Kelleher was up to the task.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah then put the pressure on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge with two quick goals, but the hosts refused to give up. Mateo Kovacic scored a stunning volley in the 42nd minute before Pulisic netted the equalizer in first-half injury time.

The two teams continued to come at each other in the second 45, but could not apply the finishing touch to decide the game. The high-octane draw leaves Chelsea in second position with Liverpool in third. The Reds are currently trailing the Blues by a point, but have a game in hand.

Here are the top three Chelsea players who impressed and two who underperformed in their 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge:

Performed: Christian Pulisic

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic did not exactly have the game of his life against Liverpool but he was impressive nonetheless.

His miss in the seventh minute was poor, but he made amends for it by scoring Chelsea’s equalizer on the brink of the half-time break.

Pulisic’s work rate and passing were impressive and his footwork proved to be a menace for Liverpool defenders. Having drawn three fouls, he was the most fouled player on the Stamford Bridge pitch on Sunday evening.

Underperformed: Kai Havertz

With Romelu Lukaku left out of the squad for the Liverpool clash, Kai Havertz got the nod to lead Chelsea’s attack on Sunday. The German international had the perfect opportunity to silence his critics, but did nothing to justify his inclusion to the starting XI.

Havertz only attempted one shot against Liverpool, which was blocked. He won five out of 15 duels, gave the ball away six times, and didn’t make a single key pass. Another frustrating night from the former Bayer Leverkusen star in Chelsea colors.

