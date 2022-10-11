3 Chelsea players who could retain their starting spots against AC Milan in the Champions League

Chelsea secured an emphatic 3-0 victory against Wolves over the weekend, with goals from Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja making it three wins on the bounce for the Blues.

Due to fixture congestion, new manager Graham Potter made seven changes to his starting XI against Wolves.

Despite several changes to the starting XI, Chelsea looked comfortable at home against a struggling Wolves team. Next up for Chelsea is a trip to AC Milan on October 11.

Some players who impressed against Wolves could feature in the starting lineup at the San Siro too. Without further ado, let's look at three such players who could start against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

#3 Marc Cucurella

Cucurella was a stand out performer against Wolves

The Spanish defender returned to the Blues' starting XI after missing a few games due to illness. Marc Cucurella was one of the standout players for Chelsea against Wolves and could possibly retain his spot for the match against AC Milan.

The 24-year-old kept Spanish winger Adama Traore quiet throughout the game and also offered attacking support to Pulisic.

His inclusion in the team saw him operate both as a left-back and left-centre-back. Cucurella's work rate was commendable and he showed good passing range as well.

Potter will have to select between the Spaniard and Ben Chilwell against AC Milan. However, going by Cucurella's display over the weekend, there is a good chance that he starts in this match.

#2 Jorginho

Jorginho had an impressive performance for the Blues against Wolves

Jorginho returned to the Blues' starting XI against Wolves and impressed in midfield as he was one of the standout players in the match. He controlled the tempo of the game perfectly and made a couple of defensive contributions.

The 30-year-old midfielder completed 53 passes with a pass success rate of 93% against Wolves. He also won six ground duels and made 12 ball recoveries.

Jorginho could possibly have done enough to start in midfield when the west London club travel to Italy to face AC Milan.

#1 Christian Pulisic

Pulisic scored his first goal of the season for Chelsea against Wolves

Pulisic showed his new manager what he brings, especially when played in his preferred position, which is as a left-sided forward.

The American winger was direct with his runs and was a constant threat in attack for Chelsea.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Love this move and finish! Love this move and finish! 👏 https://t.co/ZHbgggGtqQ

He also capped his brilliant display against Wolves with a lovely taken goal to double his team's lead after finishing a pass from Mason Mount.

Pulisic currently has to compete with Raheem Sterling for the left-wing spot, but he did make a good case for himself against Wolves.

Poll : 0 votes