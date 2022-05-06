3 Chelsea players who should be sold in the summer

Chelsea face a long and exciting summer ahead under new ownership. Players like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set to leave the Blues when their contracts expire in the summer. Cesar Azpilicueta could join them on their way out, and that would mean Chelsea's Champions League-winning back three won't be a part of the club come next season. It's safe to say that the club will go through a defensive revamp.

Defense isn't the only area that needs change. The midfield could lose some players, and the attack could also see some ins and outs. We take a look at three players from three different outfield positions on the pitch who should leave Stamford Bridge for new pastures before the start of next season.

Chelsea's defense - Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso has been filling in for the injured Ben Chilwell

Marcos Alonso joined the club in 2016 as one of the signings under Antonio Conte. Initially signed as a left-back, Alonso would become a cult hero playing as a left wing-back. Twenty-four goals since 2016-2017 is still the most a full-back has scored in the Premier League.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



𝐈𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 at wing-back. Marcos Alonso now has 3 G/A in his last 6 games for Chelsea…𝐈𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 at wing-back. Marcos Alonso now has 3 G/A in his last 6 games for Chelsea…𝐈𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 at wing-back. 🔥 https://t.co/gyJj2WYyHG

Alonso is lethal in front of goal, and his technique with his left foot might be the best at the club. His left foot has contributed to several memorable free-kicks as well. One glaring issue with Alonso is that he is extremely slow. At 31, he is not getting faster, and in the fast-paced system that Tuchel wants to play, he is a problem.

Ben Chilwell was bought to replace Alonso, but Chilwell's injury has meant that Alonso has played quite often this season. Alonso has also managed to win every trophy he can with the club, barring the Carabao Cup. With someone like Ian Maatsen impressing on loan at Coventry City, it is time Alonso moved on if an offer came in for him. The Spaniard's contract with the club expires in 2023 so the upcoming summer transfer window would be the ideal time to cash in.

Chelsea's midfield - Jorginho

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

Where to start with Jorginho? The Italian joined the club in 2018, tagging along with Maurizio Sarri from Napoli to play as a Regista - essentially a player who patrols the midfield and conducts the ball around the pitch. Jorginho's career at the club has gone from strength to strength.

Squawka @Squawka



Getting stuck in at Goodison. Jorginho won more duels (8) and made more tackles (5) than any other player in the first half vs. Everton.Getting stuck in at Goodison. Jorginho won more duels (8) and made more tackles (5) than any other player in the first half vs. Everton. Getting stuck in at Goodison. 💪 https://t.co/lIuEdnyFzp

Jorginho was booed by fans at Stamford Bridge in 2019 and won the UEFA's best player award in 2021. The criticism Jorginho received was unwarranted. The Italian lacks pace, but he still had a high success rate for tackles and was constantly involved under Sarri, Frank Lampard, and Thomas Tuchel. Last year, Jorginho reached his peak.

Winning the Champions League with Chelsea and Euro 2020 with Italy was a crowning achievement in his career. Jorginho is now 30 and hasn't had the best season. Sir Alex Ferguson always used to sell players before their decline became apparent, and the club should do the same with Jorginho. Jorginho's contract runs out in 2023, which means this is the summer to get a transfer fee for him.

Chelsea's attack - Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Callum Hudson-Odoi made his debut for Chelsea in 2017 under Antonio Conte when he was 17. Sarri used him more often, but with Willian and Pedro underperforming that season, fans began to champion Hudson-Odoi. A hashtag campaign to keep Hudson-Odoi managed to get him a new contract of up to £120,000 per week.

Hudson-Odoi is a talented winger and has the potential to be one of the most creative players at the football club. The problem is that at the club, there is no time for a young player to find his feet. What Hudson-Odoi needed from day one was a loan. Like Mason Mount, Reece James, and countless other academy products, a loan would do Hudson-Odoi wonders.

The problem is that his wages rule out several Premier League clubs and Championship clubs going after him. If the club can somehow subsidize his wages, he might get a loan move. Consistent game time for a season or two would do him wonders, and he could prove to the club why he should be playing more often. Right now, he is the least experienced player on the team. In 28 appearances across competitions this season, the Englishman has scored three goals and assisted six.

The above players might be unpopular choices amongst some in the Chelsea fanbase. The truth is, a point could be made for several of the players in the squad. The three mentioned above would be the easiest to move on. A new era begins for Chelsea this summer, and it's better to start from scratch rather than drag players along.

Edited by Manas Mitul