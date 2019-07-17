3 Chelsea players to look out for during pre-season

Vansh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 294 // 17 Jul 2019, 14:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Frank Lampard

Chelsea is currently in Japan as part of their pre-season and they have Frank Lampard at the helm. The West London club has taken several young players and many players that were on loan last season on its pre-season tour. With the upcoming season around the corner, the pre-season accords players the perfect platform to showcase their abilities.

The Academy and Loan Army at Chelsea has never really been able to connect with the first team. There have been several instances where talented players have had to seek shelter elsewhere due to Chelsea's inability to integrate the youth. Some famous examples include players like Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Mohamed Salah.

However, with Frank Lampard's arrival, things are destined to change. It seems that Chelsea has decided to gamble upon him. What happens next season is anyone's guess, but it is truly refreshing to see Chelsea give chances to the youth and forgotten players.

As the preseason goes on, Lampard will be selecting players that will play for Chelsea next season. Here, we take a look at 3 such players that can be possible show-stealers this preseason.

#3 Mason Mount

Mason Mount impressed for Derby County last season

Well, this lad is the talk of the town. Last season, Mason Mount was out on loan at Derby County under Lampard. Mount was extraordinary in taking responsibility and creating continuous chances for his team. He was the fulcrum of most attacks at Derby and was essential in their bid for Premier League promotion.

Being a playmaker, he possesses the ability to work the ball around quickly. His vision is the most attractive part of his game as he is always on the lookout for defence splitting passes. With decent pace, he is also a clean finisher of the ball which was visible when he scored a fantastic goal against St Patrick's Athletic in a recent preseason friendly.

It is quite obvious that Lampard rates Mount very highly. Moreover, he signed a new 5-year contract on Monday which shows the immense faith the club has in him. He is one of the brightest talents at Cobham and one to definitely look out for. However, preseason is a stage where everyone gets an opportunity and his performances will truly determine whether or not he gets to become a starter at Stamford Bridge next season.

1 / 3 NEXT