3 players wasted by Chelsea this season

Ninad Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 393 // 25 Nov 2018, 20:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Chelsea faced a shocking defeat against Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday, as the Spurs have now climbed to the 3rd position dropping the blues to the 4th. However, this does not change the fact that they have had a great start to the season and are still the possible contenders for the Premier League title this very season.

Following Maurizio Sarri's time at the Stamford Bridge, he has made the right tactical decisions but has failed to utilize all of his options on the bench. With the youth talent not being used as often, there have been some of the more experienced players who have been left out this season as a result of pushing the new faces. To some extent, it is a right thing done by Sarri, but regularity is what the football players really need.

3 such players have been wasted by the current Chelsea management this season. Their resurrection can surely bring more glories to the Stamford Bridge!

#3 Cesc Fabregas

The two-time Premier League winner and former world cup winner has lacked regularity this very season, as Maurizio Sarri has used him only thrice in the current Premier League season. At the age of just 31, Fabregas is the kind of player who deserves more chances and can surely add depth to the Chelsea midfield. Of course, Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley have been fantastic this season, but Fabregas' experience could be a trump card that Sarri can use.

Fabregas is one of the most important players in the history of the Premier League and possesses the leadership qualities that no other Chelsea player can really have. The injury of Mateo Kovacic could be an opportunity for Fabregas to prove his worth as a world-class talent. He was unused in Chelsea's clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

1 / 3 NEXT