Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Chelsea players who love playing against Arsenal

Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.34K   //    09 Sep 2018, 04:00 IST

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The argument over whether London is blue or red has been going on for quite a while. While Arsenal is the only team with an invincible season, Chelsea is the only team in London with a European Cup.

Over the years the rivalry between both these London clubs has only intensified. Despite that, the teams still have engaged in transfers with each other. Ashley Cole famously left Arsenal to join Chelsea. In the more recent times, Petr Cech left Chelsea to join Arsenal. And while both clubs are not fond of each other, they both have mutual disdain towards Tottenham.

In the last ten years, Chelsea has been more successful than Arsenal when it comes to winning trophies. For starters, in the last 10 years, Arsenal have not won the Premier League. In that same time period, Chelsea won it thrice.

In this article, I talk about three Chelsea players who always tend to perform well against Arsenal.

Disclaimer - All stats taken from https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk

3.Eden Hazard

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League
Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Eden Hazard is fantastic against most big teams. It is no different against Arsenal. The pacy Belgian winger has been a nightmare for the likes of Coquelin, Bellarin, and Koscielny.

He has faced Arsenal 13 times in the league. In those 13 times he has won eight, drawn four, and lost only one. He also has four goals and two assists in the same time period.

With Hazard, it is not about the goals or assists but just the amount of pressure he puts the Arsenal defenders under. He scored a famous goal against Arsenal when he picked up the ball at the half line, dropped Coquelin, went past Koscielny and scored past Cech. It is one of the best goals he has ever scored in the Premier League.

Eden Hazard is just too skillful and quick for the likes of any Arsenal defender. Even this season he was the one who provided the cross which was tapped in by Marcos Alonso for the goal.

What made me realize how much Eden Hazard actually loves playing against Arsenal is this 10-minute YouTube video.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Eden Hazard Diego Costa
Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Football Analyst and Basketall Enthusiast.
3 Promising players for Chelsea against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
3 Things Arsenal need to do to win against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Chelsea will win...
RELATED STORY
Players ratings: Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Why Arsenal lost against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: 4 players who could decide the...
RELATED STORY
3 things we learned from Chelsea vs Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal (3-2): Four Talking points
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Teams, Predicted Playing XI, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Arsenal: Can Sarri's Chelsea make a statement...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us