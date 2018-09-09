3 Chelsea players who love playing against Arsenal

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The argument over whether London is blue or red has been going on for quite a while. While Arsenal is the only team with an invincible season, Chelsea is the only team in London with a European Cup.

Over the years the rivalry between both these London clubs has only intensified. Despite that, the teams still have engaged in transfers with each other. Ashley Cole famously left Arsenal to join Chelsea. In the more recent times, Petr Cech left Chelsea to join Arsenal. And while both clubs are not fond of each other, they both have mutual disdain towards Tottenham.

In the last ten years, Chelsea has been more successful than Arsenal when it comes to winning trophies. For starters, in the last 10 years, Arsenal have not won the Premier League. In that same time period, Chelsea won it thrice.

In this article, I talk about three Chelsea players who always tend to perform well against Arsenal.

Disclaimer - All stats taken from https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk

3.Eden Hazard

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Eden Hazard is fantastic against most big teams. It is no different against Arsenal. The pacy Belgian winger has been a nightmare for the likes of Coquelin, Bellarin, and Koscielny.

He has faced Arsenal 13 times in the league. In those 13 times he has won eight, drawn four, and lost only one. He also has four goals and two assists in the same time period.

With Hazard, it is not about the goals or assists but just the amount of pressure he puts the Arsenal defenders under. He scored a famous goal against Arsenal when he picked up the ball at the half line, dropped Coquelin, went past Koscielny and scored past Cech. It is one of the best goals he has ever scored in the Premier League.

Eden Hazard is just too skillful and quick for the likes of any Arsenal defender. Even this season he was the one who provided the cross which was tapped in by Marcos Alonso for the goal.

What made me realize how much Eden Hazard actually loves playing against Arsenal is this 10-minute YouTube video.

