3 Chelsea players who will probably leave this transfer window

Adithya Velaayudham
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
5.16K   //    03 Aug 2018, 14:21 IST

Arsenal v Chelsea - International Champions Cup 2018
Maurizio Sarri looking to stamp his authority on the Chelsea squad

This summer transfer window has been a chaotic one at Stamford Bridge. The problems started with a prolonged change in management, Antonio Conte was given the sack, and Maurizio Sarri was named as his replacement.

Most of the summer transfer window idled away in this confusion, and now Chelsea are finally starting to look at their squad and want to make changes as soon as possible.

Here are three Chelsea players who we think will be shown the exit door by Sarri.

#1 Willian

Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Willian has missed Chelsea's pre-season training

Recently Willian has been in the news more often than not, and has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Man Utd.

It is normal for a good player to be linked by the media in any transfer window, but this rumor seems to have a fair bit of truth to it as Willian was absent from the preseason training, and his agent blamed it on some passport issue.

Reports suggest Willian stayed back to sort out his future with the Chelsea board as Barcelona are seemingly very interested in his services.

He was linked with a reunion with Mourinho, but his price tag has surely put the Manchester based club off, and moreover it makes sense for Chelsea to not sell their best players directly to a Premier League rival.

Barcelona have reportedly agreed a £75 million fee with Chelsea for the Brazilian winger. A good transfer fee for Chelsea in all fairness.

#2 Thibaut Courtois

Belgium v England: 3rd Place Playoff - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea are reportedly going to be without the Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at the start of the new season. Real Madrid are seemingly hunting down a new goalkeeper and they have turned all their attention to the Chelsea shot stopper.

For some reason, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez does not seem to be happy with Keylor Navas as his number one keeper, and is constantly on the lookout for players to replace the Costa Rican.

Belgium's assistant coach Graeme Jones also spoke about this issue and claimed that Courtois will leave Stamford Bridge soon. He said (via Fox):

“I think definitely in Thibaut’s case. He’s got under a year left [on his contract] now, and I can only see him moving if I’m being honest.
“He’s obviously won the Golden Glove at the World Cup, and he had a fantastic tournament. I think he’ll move on.”

Chelsea are also actively looking for a replacement for the Belgian keeper, and Everton's Jordan Pickford has been named as a potential replacement in the past few days.

1 / 2 NEXT
