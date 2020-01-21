3 clubs Achraf Hakimi can be at next summer

Hakimi is one of the best full-backs on the planet currently.

Achraf Hakimi is one of the most promising full-backs on the planet currently. The youngster is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Real Madrid. The African Young Player of the Year is someone pretty much in demand currently. He's known for his blistering pace and work rate. He's fantastic with the ball at his feet and is always a threat for the opposition. He's very versatile for his age and can play on both flanks as a defender and a winger, an asset which is very rare to find in a player,

He's very dangerous going forward and has 6 goals and 6 assists across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season. Hakimi's future at Real Madrid is pretty much undecided given how well Los Blancos are stacked up in their wings and full-back positions currently

Here are 3 possible clubs that Achraf Hakimi can be at next season.

#3 Bayern Munich

Hansi Flick wants Kimmich to play in the midfield

Bayern Munich has got excellent full-backs in the form of Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard, David Alaba and Alphonso Davies. Summer signing Lucas Hernandez is also a pretty good left-back. However, Bayern boss Hansi Flick wants players who can deputise in the right-wing and the right-back position as he wants to play Joshua Kimmich in the midfield. Achraf Hakimi fits the bill perfectly and Spanish media journalist Jose Felix Diaz has said Bayern want to sign the youngster.

A move to Bayern will make a lot of sense as the current pair of wingers, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry are pretty injury prone and this would give them added depth to the squad. There are Spanish and French-speaking players and Hakimi has already spent over a year in Germany now which will ensure he does not have troubles in settling down.

Hansi Flick is an excellent man-manager and he inspires the youngsters a lot and is willing to give them chances, Hakimi is a player of brilliant quality and he will surely find his spot in the squad should he decide to make a move to Bayern this summer.

#2 Borussia Dortmund

Hakimi's heart is divided between Dortmund and Madrid.

Achraf Hakimi joined Borussia Dortmund on a 2-year loan deal from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 which has proved to be massively fruitful and the youngster has established as one of the best prospects in his position in the world right now. His loan deal comes to an end this summer and Borussia Dortmund want to keep him at the club beyond this summer. Achraf Hakimi himself acknowledges the development he's made at Dortmund and he's quite divided at this moment about whether to return to Real Madrid this summer.

In an interview with Ruhr Nachrichten, Hakimi said:

"My heart is divided between Madrid and Dortmund. It is still six months until the summer, there are still a lot of games. What I can say is that right now I am very happy to be at Borussia Dortmund. I feel very comfortable."

Borussia Dortmund do have a job cut out for themselves to convince the player to stay beyond the end of the current term and also find an agreement with Real Madrid at the same time.

#1 Real Madrid

Zidane wants Hakimi back at Real Madrid next summer.

The most logical destination for Hakimi is to return to Real Madrid this coming summer. It's understood that Zinedine Zidane rates him highly and would like to have him back at the club next summer. Hakimi will be an instant upgrade over the struggling Alvaro Odriozola on the right-back position and he can also replace the ageing Marcelo on the left side of the defence.

Born and brought up in Madrid and having risen through the ranks of La Fabrica, Hakimi has a very soft corner for Real Madrid and the pull to his youth club and the hunger to succeed there might overpower all other thoughts and decisions that he takes.

He can be a long term asset for Real and can be the long-term replacement for Daniel Carvajal in the right-back position. He can be a vital asset upfront too on the flanks and this will be giving Zinedine Zidane a lot of tactical versatility in the seasons to come.