3 clubs Mesut Ozil should go to if he decides to leave Arsenal

Mesut Ozil, the German playmaker of Arsenal, is definitely not happy with his present club. He has been with Arsenal since 2013, but has played in only 16 matches this season so far. He has been a proven performer for Arsenal and has scored 41 goals in 212 matches for them.

Arsenal are not doing very well without him, and they suffered a 1-5 defeat against Liverpool only some days ago, and are currently at the 5th position in the league table. Still, Ozil has not been getting as many playing opportunities as he would like, and might move to another club in the near future.

Ozil’s personal equation with newly appointed coach Unai Emery is also questionable and the Spaniard has often overlooked him without any apparent reason while picking his team. However, Ozil is still only 30 and should have a few more years left in him at the top level.

In this article, we would take a look at the 3 clubs he might make a move to:

1. Manchester United:

Manchester United would be very happy to have Ozil in their squad as most of their attacking players are relatively inexperienced. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard are all quite young and would like to have a seasoned campaigner like Ozil by their side. Also, United do not have a proper right-sided midfielder and Ozil could be the one they are looking for.

More importantly, United are going through a rebuilding phase and would like to have a player like Ozil in their line-up. They lack a player who can hold the ball in the final third and play those incisive passes to their forwards. Ozil has the ability to do all the above and might be a very valuable addition to the Red Devils.

He is still one of the best playmakers in world football and would also be able to guide youngsters like Paul Pogba and Fred with his experience.

There have been quite a few footballers to play for both Manchester United and Arsenal in the recent past like Danny Welbeck, Henrik Mkhitaryan and Alexis Sanchez, and Ozil could well be another addition to that list. He would also get an opportunity to reunite with Alexis Sanchez, his former teammate at Arsenal, should he decide to go to United.

