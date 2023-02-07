3 clubs that might sign Moisés Caicedo in the 2023 summer transfer window

Moisés Caicedo was a subject of interest from a plethora of clubs during the winter transfer window. But he couldn't secure an exit due to Brighton & Hove Albion's inability to reach an agreement in principle with the clubs interested in him.

The Ecuadorian international was linked with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea for £70 million and £65 million, respectively, during the January transfer window. Despite Moisés Caicedo's obvious desire to leave Brighton & Hove Albion, the Seagulls turned down every approach from interested clubs.

According to the Daily Mail, Roberto De Zerbi told Brighton privately not to sell the 21-year-old to Arterta's Arsenal or Graham Potter's Chelsea, stating how important he is to his squad. While Brighton has been able to stymie his move for the time being, their chances of keeping him beyond the summer look quite far-fetched.

The Seagulls Albion will be preparing numerous offers for the 21-year-old they signed from Independiente for £5m last summer. As such, we'll be taking a look at three clubs that could make a move for the Ecuadorian international in the next summer transfer window.

B/R Football @brfootball



The midfielder tweeted that he wanted to leave after Brighton rejected Arsenal’s reported $74M bid Thursday Brighton have told Moisés Caicedo to “stay away” and not rejoin the squad until the transfer window closes on Tuesday, per @David_Ornstein The midfielder tweeted that he wanted to leave after Brighton rejected Arsenal’s reported $74M bid Thursday Brighton have told Moisés Caicedo to “stay away” and not rejoin the squad until the transfer window closes on Tuesday, per @David_Ornstein 😳The midfielder tweeted that he wanted to leave after Brighton rejected Arsenal’s reported $74M bid Thursday https://t.co/TYsuXJa95S

#3 Arsenal Coud Sign Moisés Caicedo in the Summer Transfer Window

S👻 @scrapytweets

Ghoooossshhh Moises Caicedo wins all his ground duels Ghoooossshhh Moises Caicedo wins all his ground duels 😭❤https://t.co/vaThNKPfSX

Despite failing to bring Moisés Caicedo to the Emirates Stadium in the just-concluded transfer window, the Ecuadorian midfielder will remain a top priority in Arsenal's potential summer bid. The 21-year-old was a really big target for the Gunners in the January transfer window. However, their two bids of £60 million and £70 million were rejected.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, Caicedo will complete the season with Brighton but the expectation of those close to the club and to the player is that by the end of the summer, Caicedo will have his top club move.

Whilst the current Premier League leaders might have signed Jorginho from Chelsea on deadline day, he doesn't look like a long-term option. Hence, they will not rule out making a move for Moisés Caicedo when he becomes available for sale in the summer.

#2 Chelsea

Chelsea was the first team to make a transfer move for Caicedo in the January transfer window, but their £55 million proposal was rejected. The West London team spent a whopping £323 million in the 2023 winter transfer window, making them the highest spenders so far this year.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BHAFC



Understand Arsenal are expected to improve their bid, after £60m revealed yesterday.



Chelsea offered £55m — rejected too. EXCL: Moises Caicedo didn’t turn up for training today — he wants leave immediately. Caicedo could also miss tomorrow’s game.Understand Arsenal are expected to improve their bid, after £60m revealed yesterday. #AFC Chelsea offered £55m — rejected too. #CFC EXCL: Moises Caicedo didn’t turn up for training today — he wants leave immediately. Caicedo could also miss tomorrow’s game. ⚠️ #BHAFC🚨 Understand Arsenal are expected to improve their bid, after £60m revealed yesterday. #AFC🔵 Chelsea offered £55m — rejected too. #CFC https://t.co/Xzt2f43ACI

Todd Boehly is poised to strengthen Chelsea as much as possible, having signed Enzo Fernández for £106.8 million, making him the most expensive transfer in Premier League history. They could as well be in pursuit of Brighton's ace this summer.

#1 Liverpool

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk



Liverpool expect Moises Caicedo to end up at Chelsea. [ (🟢) NEW:Liverpool expect Moises Caicedo to end up at Chelsea. [ @dmlynch (🟢) NEW: Liverpool expect Moises Caicedo to end up at Chelsea. [@dmlynch]

According to The Mirror, Jurgen Klopp is also interested in the Ecuadorian international amid their struggles this season. The Reds really need to rejuvenate their midfield, and a player like Caicedo is a really good option given his age.

However, Jude Bellingham remains their biggest target. But they could also decide to enter the race to sign Caicedo if bringing Bellingham to Anfield becomes an impossible task.

