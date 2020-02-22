3 clubs that are under-achieving in the Bundesliga this season

Vikas Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

There are a number of clubs that have been under-performing in the Bundesliga this season

The Bundesliga is taking shape into the most exciting title race in Europe this season. Bayern Munich's seven-year dominance is finally looking like it's under threat, with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund right under the neck of the champions. The title race is still open at this juncture in the season as the three clubs, together with Borussia Monchengladbach, are all still battling it out by the smallest of margins.

Only seven points separate league leaders Bayern and fourth-placed Monchengladbach with the latter having a game in hand over the Bavarians. In a year where many teams including the likes of RB Leipzig and Monchengladbach have improved their performance, some teams have struggled to replicate their previous levels and are struggling to find form.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the teams which are heavily underperforming in the Bundesliga this season:

#1 Fortuna Dusseldorf

Fortuna Duesseldorf

After finishing in tenth place last season, Fortuna Dusseldorf is finding it difficult to maintain their previous form this term. When the club climbed up to the Bundesliga two seasons ago, they somehow managed to surprise everyone by finishing tenth. However, it now looks like the black clouds would soon take over and the club look destined to fall back to the second tier again.

Fortuna have only acquired 17 points from their first 22 matches this season and is now sitting in the relegation zone with only 4 wins so far this campaign. Indeed they have been one of the most underperforming teams in the Bundesliga this term.

Also Read: 3 clubs that could hand us a big surprise in the UEFA Champions League this season

#2 Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen

Advertisement

Having established themselves as a proper Bundesliga club in the last few seasons, Werder Bremen now finds itself in a relegation battle. Last term, the club finished in eighth place in the German top-flight but are currently languishing at 17th place and are fighting to stay in the league.

Just like Fortuna, Bremen have also acquired only 17 points in 22 matches this season but the club sit one position below their Dusseldorf-based rivals on goal difference. It remains to be seen if Bremen survives to keep their Bundesliga status with only 12 more games left this term.

#3 Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt were flying in the Bundesliga last season but the side are struggling to keep their level intact this term. They finished 7th in the league in the previous term, racking up 54 points throughout the campaign, but this season, the team sit tenth in the points table and have only amassed 28 points in 22 matches.

Luka Jovic and Sebastian Haller both departed last summer for Real Madrid and West Ham respectively. Jovic was their top goalscorer last term and the club is now struggling to replace him. Although a 54-point tally seems difficult, the club is likely to stay up and will probably bounce back next season.

Also read: Serie A 2019-20: 3 underachieving clubs this season