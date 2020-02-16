3 clubs that could target Edinson Cavani in the summer transfer window

Cavani for Uruguay

Among the players going out of contract at the end of the season, Edinson Cavani is certainly one of the bigger names. Having signed for PSG in the 2013-14 season, he has been relentless in front of goal for the Parisians. In spite of being in the shadow of his more dominant teammates like Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the beginning followed by Neymar and Kylian Mbappé now, he has delivered a return of 199 goals and 41 assists in 299 games for the club.

For a player who has had a supporting role in the team in terms of stature, that is staggering. The arrival of Mauro Icardi on loan from Inter has led to Cavani spending a lot more time on the bench this season. With 6 goals and 1 assist in less than 800 minutes of football, El Matador has shown how lethal he is even at the age of 33. Therefore, it would surprise no one to see a few clubs looking to bring him in on a short-term deal for his last hurrah.

Atlético Madrid

Diego Simeone - Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

The departure of Antoine Griezmann to FC Barcelona was always going to be difficult to compensate for. The acquisition of João Félix for €126 million was thought to be a step in the right direction since the Portuguese talent was one of the most sought-after players in the world. A commanding 7-3 victory over Real Madrid in pre-season was a positive sign for the season ahead. Instead, an injury to Diego Costa has left them short of options up front as the others have failed to contribute. Alvaro Morata is Atlético's top-scorer with 10 goals to his name and we're already in February. This has reflected on the league table with Simeone's men in 4th position, scoring a paltry 25 goals in 24 games. They're only 3 points clear of Real Sociedad who are 8th.

Cavani rejected a deadline day move to Barcelona in the winter transfer window because he believed that a transfer to Atlético would materialise. The move did not happen and he has carried on professionally, with Thomas Tuchel praising his focus after the failed move. It is safe to assume that the Rojiblancos will be back in for the Uruguayan. He would be a good fit for Simeone's model while Félix is readied as the next leader in attack.

