Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 Dark Horses in the 2018/19 Premier League 

Ishaan Bhattacharya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.08K   //    30 Jul 2018, 11:09 IST

T
The greatest show in football begins soon.

The Premier League is considered to be one of the most exciting leagues in world football. This is in large part due to its unpredictability. Even though there are a few clubs that are bound to do well, mainly the top 6 clubs of Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Cheslea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, there are always teams that surprise the entire league.

In recent years we have seen surprise performances such as Ronald Koeman's Southampton, Slaven Bilic's West Ham United, and most recently Sean Dyche's Burnley. Along with that, the biggest example can be Claudio Ranieri's Leicester City Premier League triumph.

So, if the league is giving surprises every year, who will be the surprise packages this year? Let's find out.

#3 Everton

The Merseyside team are bound to impress this season.
The Merseyside team are bound to impress this season.

The blue side of Merseyside always makes these dark horses lists, as they are the only club outside the top 6 that have the capability to unseat one of those clubs. Under Koeman they were making it to Europa League, but the transfer blunders last season caused Everton to have a major misstep, as Sam Allardyce had to come in and steer the ship to safety.

Under talented Portugese manager Marco Silva, Everton seem to be on the path of renaissance. Even though they haven't been impressing in friendlies, the talent that the squad boasts, along with the financial backing that the chairman gives them, they are bound to be a success.

Their transfers this season have seen the likes of Richarilson come in, whereas many other players are linked with the club. If these transfers go through, Everton may just be in for a wild season.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Everton Wolverhampton Wanderers Joao Moutinho Jean Seri Premier League Teams
Ishaan Bhattacharya
ANALYST
A metalhead living in the world of professional wrestling watching football.
Five newly promoted players to watch out for in the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Key players from the promoted...
RELATED STORY
5 young players to look out for in the English Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 8 hidden gems to look out for
RELATED STORY
3 players Wolverhampton Wanderers could sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 5 New Players to Watch...
RELATED STORY
Wolverhampton's Danny Batth becomes first Indian origin...
RELATED STORY
Wolverhampton Wanderers: Champions of the world
RELATED STORY
5 players from the Championship who could light up the...
RELATED STORY
How Wolves could line-up next season in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us