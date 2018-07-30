3 Dark Horses in the 2018/19 Premier League

The greatest show in football begins soon.

The Premier League is considered to be one of the most exciting leagues in world football. This is in large part due to its unpredictability. Even though there are a few clubs that are bound to do well, mainly the top 6 clubs of Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Cheslea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, there are always teams that surprise the entire league.

In recent years we have seen surprise performances such as Ronald Koeman's Southampton, Slaven Bilic's West Ham United, and most recently Sean Dyche's Burnley. Along with that, the biggest example can be Claudio Ranieri's Leicester City Premier League triumph.

So, if the league is giving surprises every year, who will be the surprise packages this year? Let's find out.

#3 Everton

The Merseyside team are bound to impress this season.

The blue side of Merseyside always makes these dark horses lists, as they are the only club outside the top 6 that have the capability to unseat one of those clubs. Under Koeman they were making it to Europa League, but the transfer blunders last season caused Everton to have a major misstep, as Sam Allardyce had to come in and steer the ship to safety.

Under talented Portugese manager Marco Silva, Everton seem to be on the path of renaissance. Even though they haven't been impressing in friendlies, the talent that the squad boasts, along with the financial backing that the chairman gives them, they are bound to be a success.

Their transfers this season have seen the likes of Richarilson come in, whereas many other players are linked with the club. If these transfers go through, Everton may just be in for a wild season.

