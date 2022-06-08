3 Darwin Nunez alternatives Liverpool could target to replace Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane has expressed interest in leaving Liverpool in recent weeks. The Senegal international will enter the final 12 months of his current contract at Anfield on July 1. The Reds are likely to cash in on him this summer than let him leave for free at the end of the next season.

According to James Pearce, Liverpool have identified Darwin Nunez as their top target to replace Mane. Nunez is among the most sought-after footballers in Europe at the moment. The Uruguay international scored 34 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions last season.

Darwin Nunez alternatives Liverpool can look at

However, the 22-year-old attacker commands a hefty transfer fee and the Reds will need to pay a club-record £85 million to sign him. That could force Jurgen Klopp to look at other options.

On that note, here's a list of three Darwin Nunez alternatives Liverpool could target this transfer window.

#3 Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku linked with a move to Liverpool

Christopher Nkunku has been a revelation since joining RB Leipzig from Paris St. Germain in the summer transfer window of 2019. The 24-year-old attacker has played 94 league games for the German club so far, scoring 31 goals.

A Christopher Nkunku backheel to assist a beautiful goal from Benzema.

Quick, direct and strong, Nkunku is built in the same mould as Sadio Mane. The France international is also versatile like Mane and can play anywhere across the forward line. According to WhoScored, he averaged 2.4 shots, 1.9 key passes and 1.9 dribbles per 90 in the Bundesliga last season.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool will need to make a crazy offer to sign Nkunku during the summer transfer window. They will also have to compete against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United for his signature.

#2 Raphinha

Raphinha impressed with his performances at Elland road

Despite Leeds United's struggles, Raphinha impressed with his performances in the Premier League last season. He scored 11 goals and assisted a further three in 35 league games last season.

The 25-year-old's strengths include pace and dribbling skills, along with his free-kick taking abilities. According to WhoScored, he had 2.5 shots, 1.9 key passes and 1.8 dribbles per 90 in the league last season. Raphinha is also known for his work rate and is always willing to track back to help out defensively.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are planning to offer Takumi Minamino to Leeds United in a player-plus-cash deal to sign Raphinha. However, as per Sport, Barcelona are the attacker's first preference for a transfer during the upcoming window. It will take a lot of persuasion from Jurgen Klopp to bring him to Anfield.

#3 Jarrod Bowen

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen has established himself among the best attackers in the Premier League since joining West Ham United from Hull City in the January transfer window of 2020. The Englishman has played 94 league games for the Hammers so far, scoring 21 goals.

• 2022 - making his debut for England



Jarrod Bowen has had quite the journey! • 2014 - playing non-league football with Hereford • 2022 - making his debut for England

The 25-year-old is a versatile footballer who is capable of playing anywhere across the forward line or as an attacking midfielder. His main strengths are his set-piece abilities and dribbling skills, along with his composure in front of goal.

Bowen featured in 36 league games last season, scoring 12 goals and assisting 10 more. Apart from his attacking exploits, the former Hull man is a workhorse and likes to help his team in defense.

The England international is attracting interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United. Liverpool have a battle on their hands to snap him up.

