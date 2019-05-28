3 David de Gea replacements for Manchester United in case he leaves this summer

David de Gea is reportedly not extending his contract at Manchester United

David de Gea's Manchester United stint is apparently coming to an end. The 28-year-old Spaniard's contract is coming to an end next summer and the player has apparently set up a high wage demand of £350,000 a week. He has already rejected United's highest offered contract and this might force Manchester United to sell the goalkeeper. It is rumoured that Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly offering £60 million to get the goalkeeper's services.

The Spaniard has been voted United Player of the Year 4 times in the past seasons and has become a favourite among the fans. There has been a recent slump in his form but United are willing to keep him beyond his current term which keeps him at Old Trafford till June 2020. His exit could be a massive blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad's rebuilding plans this summer. United are expected to try and persuade the player into a new deal. However, if they fail to do so, they might have to sell him and look for a replacement.

Here are 3 potential replacements that Manchester United might look to sign as De Gea's replacement in case he leaves.

#3 Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas has been put up for sale by Real Madrid

Costa Rican international, Keylor Navas has played a stellar role in the 3 UEFA Champions League title victories under Zinedine Zidane. However, with the arrival of Thibaut Courtois, he has fallen down the pecking order and it is believed that he has been internally communicated by Zinedine Zidane to look for a new club this summer. The 32-year-old is known for his brilliant reflexes and positioning abilities and he would definitely be an able replacement for De Gea between the posts.

Four summers ago, he was about to become a Manchester United player with De Gea moving the other way round but the notoriously famous "fax machine" incident pulled a plug in the transfer at the last moment. With Real Madrid looking to offload the player, he'll be coming pretty cheap and a bid of around £18-20 million should be enough for Florentino Perez to give a green light for the transfer, subject to the player agreeing to terms with the Red Devils.

