3 Defenders Liverpool should target

These defenders would help Liverpool challenge for titles.

Sarthak Singh ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2018, 16:51 IST

The Reds need new defenders to challenge for titles next season.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool are enjoying a period of renaissance. They have finished in the top four four two consecutive seasons and they were also in the Champions League final only to beaten by Real Madrid via horrible mistakes from Loris Kauris.

The German manager has slowly and steadily built a very impressive squad with has plenty of depth and quality as well. Despite the departure of Phillipe Coutinho and Emre Can, it is highly unlikely that Liverpool will miss them.

But there has been one thing for which Klopp has been criticised is that it took him almost 3 seasons to sort out Liverpool' defence. The signing of Virgi Van Dijk has given the Reds' defence a whole new dimension and in him, they have a leader at the back.

Despite the arrival of the Dutchmen Liverpool still, need new faces in the central area of the defence. As Van Dijk alone is not enough to take care of their defence for a complete season.

If Liverpool wish to challenge for the title next year they have to enter the market for new defenders who can provide them with quality and stability as well.

Here are 3 defenders Liverpool should target this summer:

#3 Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich)

Boateng has publicly stated that he wants to play his football abroad.

The German international has been a regular for Bayern Munich for a very long time and during his time at the Allianz Arena, he has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the world.

He is blessed with a strong physique and has Premier League experience as he spent one season with Manchester City as well. The World Cup winner is very good with his feet and he has an excellent positioning sense as well.

If he arrives at Anfield he will be a perfect partner in crime for Virgil Van Dijk and his experience in European competitions will also be helpful for Liverpool.

The Reds have been linked with a move for him and he has publicly stated as well that he would like to play his football abroad. Though Bayern are demanding somewhere around £40 million for their star player.