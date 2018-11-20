Premier League 2018-19: 3 defenders Manchester United could look to buy in January

Suman Dey

Jose Mourinho has struggled with his defense this season

The mood around Old Trafford is a bit gloomy, with Manchester United already out of the League Cup and 12 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League. Jose Mourinho has been severely criticized for his philosophy, with rumors doing the rounds of a change in manager before the end of the season.

However, the comeback victory against Newcastle United and the draw at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea have somewhat secured Mourinho's job for the time being.

But it's not just Mourinho's approach that has let the team down. Players like Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have performed inconsistently this season, with the latter reportedly wanting to leave the Red Devils in January.

However, the biggest concern for the Portuguese is the weak defense, which has managed to keep only clean sheet so far. The back four, which was the second best last season, has turned into the second worst within a matter of a few months.

Reports suggested that the United board refused to back Mourinho with any more funds in the summer to buy a new defender. However, the recent performances might have changed the perception of Ed Woodward, who would be willing to spend cash on some big name central defenders in the January transfer market.

Here are three defensive choices that the United board could consider in January.

#3 Kalidou Koulibaly

Many big clubs want to sign Kalidou Koulibaly.

Kalidou Koulibaly started his career at Metz and then moved to the Belgian club Genk in 2012. Later in 2014, he signed for the Italian side Napoli at the reported fee of £6.5 million.

Koulibaly has grown into a world-class center back at Napoli. All the top European clubs are vying for his signature; the Senegalese’s versatility along with his strength make him a formidable defender.

Jose Mourinho has a knack of targeting big, strong central defenders who can survive the physicality of the Premier League. At the age of 27, Koulibaly could be the long-term solution of the defensive problems that United have.

