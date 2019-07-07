3 defenders Atletico Madrid should consider signing this summer

After nine years, Godin has left Atletico Madrid for Inter Milan

Diego Simeone has overseen several significant changes at Atletico Madrid, with a La Liga Trophy and a couple of UEFA Champions League runners-up medals to show for as well. In spite of the all-withstanding nature of the Argentine, he faces his toughest test in completing a squad overhaul.

Star striker Antoine Greizmann has already confirmed his exit with Barcelona and PSG firmly in the race, along with the likes of Lucas Hernandez and Diego Godin. Atletico has already completed a deal for Portuguese teenage sensation, Joao Felix, as they look for more signings.

Given the fact that Atletico is visibly light on resources in the squad, many signings are still on the cards for them before the transfer window ends. Only one from the preferred back-line of the 2018-19 season remains. Godin, Lucas Hernandez and Juanfran have left the club with only Giminez remaining.

With a couple of vacancies in the squad, Diego Simeone has his work cut off as he looks to keep up with Barcelona and Real Madrid in the league as well as the Champions League. Here are five signings they would be better off making considering the style of play and budget limitations.

#1 Martin Aguirregabiria

A first-team star in the UEFA Euro U-21 Championship win for Spain, Martin Aguirregabiria has had a breakout season for Alaves with the right-back making 27 appearances for them in the league.

With Juanfran bidding farewell at the end of last season, Simeone has been on a hunt to replace him and give Santiago Arias competition for the right-back berth. Martin's work-rate and positioning adhere to Diego Simeone's tactical approach, although he doesn't provide the same threat in the final third.

The Spain U-21 international averages 1.7 tackles and 1 interception per game in the league, while this performances at the ongoing U-21 Championships have also attracted potential suitors. With Atletico Madrid monitoring the likes of Kieran Trippier, Nelson Semedo and Thomas Meunier, who aren't going to come for cheap, Martin could be a steal. Considering his ability to hold his own in a compact structure, Martin Aguirregabiria could be the perfect long-term replacement.

#2 Mario Hermoso

Although Atletico Madrid has signed Felipe to fill the void left behind by inspirational captain Diego Godin, another centre back should ease the burden on Jose Giminez considering the club's targets in as many as three competitions. Mario Hermoso is one name that has popped up in with the former Real Madrid starlet linked with several clubs, which earned him three national caps for Spain.

A ball-playing centre back in the mould of Sergio Ramos, Hermoso has a wide range of passing along with his ability to close down opponents on the counter. His pace is one of the stronger traits with Hermoso completing 5.2 clearances and 1.2 interceptions per game while covering for the full-back as well. Hermoso even scored three goals in the 2018-19 La Liga season although it is his sheer presence that causes problems for the oppositions in the set-piece scenarios.

With his release clause standing at €40 million, Hermoso could be the perfect replacement for Diego Godin inthe long run as Atletico Madrid look to build their side around young and dynamic players such as Marcos Llorente and Joao Felix in the coming seasons

#3 Nicolas Tagliafico

.In Ajax's ensemble of some of Europe's best talents, Nicolas Tagliafico has quietly gone about his work with the Argentine full-back starring on the left flank with impeccable performances in the UEFA Champions League and Eredivisie. His numbers are quite similar to those of Lucas Hernandez and Felipe Luis with 2.3 tackles and 2.1 interceptions to his name.

Tagliafico is also quite productive in the attacking third with two goals and four assists along with pass completion rate of nearly 84.8%. He is quite tidy on the ball and rarely gets beaten in duels, making him the perfect fit for the Simeone's system at the Wanda Metropolitan.

Although the Argentine wouldn't come for cheap, he could be a like-for-like replacement for Felipe Luis. Only time will tell whether Simeone lures his fellow countryman to the Spanish capital as he looks to complete an overhaul of the first team