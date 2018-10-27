3 Defining moments of Robin Van Persie's career

Robin Van Persie has announced that he will be retiring from football at the end of the season. The first thing that comes to mind when someone reminds me of his name is the amazing goals he has scored for all clubs that he played for. Especially the amazing volleys, flying headers, and those left-footed curlers towards the far top corner of the goal.

He had always been a clinical goalscorer, but injuries played spoilsport before the season he was handed over the captain's armband after the departure of Fabregas to Barcelona. He is Netherlands' record goalscorer with 50 goals in 101 matches. At the club level, he scored 259 goals in 572 matches, a great return for a player who was not the central striker for much of his earlier days.

Even at the age of 36, he hasn't stopped scoring and already has six goals for Feyernood this season. Even since he arrived at Arsenal as a 21-year-old, Van Persie was always seen as a player with the magical touch and a dash of genius just like Dennis Bergkamp.

But come 2010 and everyone thought that Van Persie was a spent force, a force which was never strong enough owing to the number of injuries he went through. But 2011-2012, when he had the chance to play a complete season without getting injured, he showed the world what it was missing. Between January 2011 and May 2012, he scored 58 goals in 71 games and arguably was the best striker on the planet.

We take a look at three defining moments in Van Persie's career.

#1 First Premier League Golden Boot

Van Persie finished the season with 30 goals and won the Golden Boot award

In his first season as the Captain for the North London club, Van Persie finally came good and repaid the faith shown by Wenger in him for the previous seven years. He scored some exquisite goals and led the team from the front.

Some moments to remember from the season were the brace against Aston Villa where the Gunners came from behind to win, the hat-trick at the Bridge in the 5-2 demolition of Chelsea, equalizer in the 5-2 coming from back victory against the Spurs.

Van Persie finished the season with 30 goals and won the Golden Boot award, a first for Arsenal after Thierry Henry won it in 2006 season. The injuries disappeared and the goals flowed.

Van Persie took this form into next season also helping Sir Alex win his last Premier League trophy. It was Arsene Wenger's complete faith in the striker that made him a huge star, as any other manager would have given up and bought an experienced center forward, given the number of injuries faced by the Dutchman.

