3 dream replacements for James Milner at Liverpool

James Milner in action for Liverpool FC - Premier League

James Milner has been an influential star for Jurgen Klopp after joining from Manchester City in 2015. He had made an instant impact in his debut season for Liverpool and became one of the most successful free transfers for the Merseyside outfit.

He has adapted well to his new role as a central midfielder for the Reds despite mostly playing as a winger at Manchester City. A complete midfielder who could do equally well in defence and attack, Milner would be hard to replace by the club due to his excellent skill set.

This season the Englishman has been involved in 12 goals combined in both the Champions and domestic league. Milner also has made an average of 1.7 tackles and 0.7 interceptions per game. Unfortunately, he is now 33 years old and will not get any younger.

Hence, we will look at 3 players who could replace the Liverpool star:

#3 Kerem Demirbay

Demirbay has been linked with Liverpool

The German player has been one of Hoffenheim's best central midfielders this season. A sharp player with extraordinary vision, Demirbay's productivity would be enough to cover most of Milner's goal contribution for Liverpool.

The 25-year-old played for Borussia Dortmund youth side when Jurgen Klopp was still in charge of the German giants but unfortunately never got promoted to the first team. Now he has transformed into a star player and has reportedly caught the manager's attention.

He has been involved in 10 goals for Hoffenheim and has been better defensively than his Liverpool counterpart this season. However, his passing ability has been a bit short for a central midfielder as he only completed an average of 80 per cent of his deliveries. Nevertheless, he is still young and would surely improve under Klopp.

