3 dream replacements for Azpilicueta at Chelsea

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
876   //    29 Mar 2019, 15:14 IST

Azpilicueta in action for Chelsea
Azpilicueta in action for Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta has been the backbone for Chelsea's right back for years. He is undoubtedly one of the most reliable defenders for the Blues at the moment. However, the Spaniard is not getting any younger.

Maurizio Sarri's attacking football would require a tremendous amount of energy and pace. Hence, the Blues could not be relying solely on the aging star anymore shortly. Many Chelsea faithful also has questioned the Spaniard's captaincy since his lack of actions during Sarri-Kepa misunderstanding.

Davide Zappacosta, who had previously been intended to replace the former Marseille player, also has failed to do his duty so far. Now it is only normal that the English outfit would need a suitable long-term replacement for the 29 years old. Without further ado, let's take a look at the 3 options.

Note: Chelsea might not be able to sign anyone due to the transfer ban but this is just a hypothesis who could eventually replace the Spaniard in the long run.

Elseid Hysaj

Elseid Hysaj in action against Juventus in Serie A
Elseid Hysaj in action against Juventus in Serie A

It is no secret that Chelsea have a particular fondness to Serie A and, Sarri, Jorginho as well Gonzalo Higuain are just a few examples of that. Now the London-based club might also try again to snatch Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj.

The Albanian right-back had been Napoli's undisputable number one in his position for the past 3 seasons and has attracted Chelsea's interest ever since. This season the Italian club might be willing to cash in on the 25 years old due to Kevin Malcuit's rise. The defender would surely more suitable for Sarri's attacking style of play compared to Azpilicueta.

He is known for his excellent passing accuracy and exceptional level of fitness. He would help Chelsea in implementing Sarriball better and smoothen the Blues's build-up. Hysaj has never recorded any significant injuries in his entire senior career. Hence, he would be an excellent addition to Chelsea roster.

1 / 3 NEXT
